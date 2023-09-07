Aqua Virginia, a company that provides water to more than 190 towns and subdivisions across the state, is seeking a 33.88% increase in water rates and a 21.08% increase in wastewater rates.

The company's water systems serve some 26,382 customers while its wastewater systems serve 8,296 customers.

Those systems include 21 subdivisions in Hanover County; seven in Goochland County; four in Powhatan County; three in New Kent County; and two in Dinwiddie County as well as dozens of communities on the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, as well as others in Southside, Piedmont and the Roanoke areas.

The extent of the increase would vary, depending on the size of a customer's water meter, if there is a meter, as well as the number of gallons the consumer uses.

Any increase would have to be approved by the State Corporation Commission.

The company told the SCC that the $30 million it has invested in its facilities since 2020, along with higher operating and maintenance costs, have cut its profitability below the level the commission has said it is entitled to earn.

Aqua's proposed increases would generate an additional $5.2 million a year from water customers and $1.7 million from wastewater customers.

But Aqua said it would eliminate recently approved riders that generated nearly $302,000 a year from a surcharge of 28.68 cents per 1,000 gallons of water and $146,000 from a 5.33 cents per 1,000 gallon surcharge for wastewater customers.

“Aqua Virginia understands that rate increases are never pleasant for the company or its customers. Nevertheless, timely investments much be made to maintain the safety and reliability of the company’s water and wastewater systems,” Aqua Virginia president John J. Aulbach said in a written statement for the SCC.

The company has installed new wells on 10 systems, water meters at 11 systems so that customers will be billed for what they use while the company will be able to detect leaks more quickly, and filters at 6 systems to reduce iron and manganese in the water. It has made major upgrades at its large Lake Monticello system’s water and wastewater plants which serve communities in Fluvanna County.

Aqua Virginia’s systems include more than 600 miles of water mains and 270 tanks. It delivers an average of 3.4 million gallons a day of water, most of which comes from 370 wells.

The company’s revenue totaled $22.6 million for the 12 months that ended March 31, down slightly from the year before. Its profit fell 29% to $2.7 million.