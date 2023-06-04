Carla Magarity poses for a portrait in her friend Barbara’s garden on June 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
Carla Magarity thought she was accustomed to uncertainty.
She’s lived four and a half years now with incurable ovarian cancer. Regular chemotherapy, at least, had been a constant that she had a fighting chance against the cancer that is estimated to kill more than 13,000 women in the U.S. this year.
Last month, things changed when on May 19, her oncologist shared that his clinic had run out of a chemotherapy drug that had staved off Magarity’s cancer for so many years — a drug called carboplatin.
Magarity could try an alternative, her doctor offered, but warned that the second-choice chemicals were less effective and come with more side effects.
It’s a dire conversation echoed in doctors' offices and hospitals across the country.
The nation is heading into month four of a national chemotherapy shortage caused by faraway supply chain disruptions. In Richmond, it has already forced uncomfortable decisions, like skipping chemotherapy entirely.
Dining at a tipping point: What service fees, extra charges mean for diners and restaurants
Virginia to ease degree requirements for state jobs
Brent Halsey, Richmond business leader, 'father of the Riverfront,' dies
Man who fell overboard on Carnival cruise described as ‘social butterfly’
Black-owned company begins to revitalize former Robert E. Lee monument site
Richmond area's first Shake Shack sets opening date
'American Pickers' Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunite
Book banning debate reignites in Virginia
Ann Baskervill, prosecutor in Irvo Otieno death case, announces early resignation
Dead officer's fiancé says 'no justice today' as defendant is sentenced to house arrest
Forty years ago, JMU became Virginia's first team to make the College World Series
Commanders OTA observations: Sam Howell earning trust, faith ahead of crucial season in Washington
Williams: In invoking the religion of a school board appointee, Hanover fails the Constitution test
20-year-old dad drowns while vacationing with pregnant wife and family, Virginia police say
UPDATE: Four Pennsylvanians killed in I-81 crash Tuesday
Carla Magarity poses for a portrait in her friend Barbara’s garden on June 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
One of the shortage’s catalysts is a shutdown of a production facility in India. The facility is one of the main producers of carboplatin and cisplatin, two common chemotherapy chemicals.
According to the Mayo Clinic, carboplatin belongs to the group of medicines known as alkylating agents and is used to treat ovarian and breast cancer although it has been used to treat other cancers as well. Cisplatin is used to treat testicular, ovarian, bladder, head and neck, lung and cervical cancer.
The shutdown began after U.S. inspectors arrived at the plant in late November, where they
documented a litany of violations, including problems with quality control.
Inspectors arrived to observe 36 pages worth of problems at the plant, including noting that the facility tried to destroy quality control records with acid when they discovered FDA inspectors were arriving at the facility, the inspection report explains.
In response, the pharmaceutical company halted production, the FDA said. The agency was first notified about the shortage on February 10, almost four months ago. A company spokesperson told CNBC that no date had been confirmed yet for a production restart.
Carboplatin is one of 14 drugs in short supply, according to tracking numbers maintained by the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA is considering a move that will help patients like Magarity resume their treatment back on track. This month, the FDA said it was considering lifting some of its own regulations to temporarily import more drugs like carboplatin.
Doctors believe the issue isn’t getting adequate attention.
“What it means is we can’t get the drug — we get very little of the drugs — so we’re having to delay treatments of patients or come up with alternatives that may not be as effective,” said Randall West, a gynecological oncologist based in Richmond.
The alternative offered to Magarity, a drug called Oxeloplatin, is 30% as effective as carboplatin, for example.
“It’s become a real problem,” West said.
Dr. Randal West, a gynecologic oncologist at HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital in Chesterfield County, performed surgeries for about 30 years before he started using robotics.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
West believes a root cause of the shortage is that carboplatin and cisplatin have become generic, meaning they lost the initial patent that made them profitable. Carboplatin has been generic since 2004.
The pharmaceutical company that initially patented it, Bristol Myers-Squibb, has since moved on to new, patent-protected cancer drugs.
Meanwhile, patients on the receiving end of the bad news are left holding their hands.
Magarity holds a print-out of a letter that she’s sent to her legislators, including Senators Tim Kaine, Mark Warner, and House Representative Rob Wittman.
“It is alarming to think that a shortage of such a vital medication has not been given the high priority it deserves,” Magarity wrote. “I firmly believe that every individual fighting cancer, regardless of their socioeconomic status, deserves access to the necessary treatments that can potentially save lives.”
She said only Rep. Wittman’s office responded.
Senators from Michigan wrote a letter to the FDA last week, urging the agency to do “everything in its power to mitigate the dire shortage of cancer drugs that has reached crisis levels in recent months.”
The letter,
signed by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters and Rep. Alyssa Slotkin, said the shortage was “largely due to a broken economic system in the generic drug industry.”
In April, the Society for Gynecological Oncology released a statement saying that the shortage “would likely last several months and possibly longer.”
VCU’s Massey Center says it's monitoring the situation, but were not able to accommodate an interview request on new protocols in the shortage.
David Oglethorpe, a hospital spokesperson, said Massey doctors “are working with their patients to ensure that they are receiving the best possible treatment plans.”
VCU Health’s Adult Outpatient Pavilion, which will house Massey Cancer Center on five of its floors, is slated to open on Dec. 6.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Oglethorpe said Massey doctors are following guidelines published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Those guidelines instruct oncologists to steer clear of “nonessential uses” of carboplatin, and to decrease the frequency of chemotherapy sessions.
On June 21, Magarity will return to her oncologist. She hopes it’ll be to the news that they can actually treat her again. In 2019, she was given an estimated 5 to 10 years to live, and she said she’s thought deeply about appreciating what time she may have left.
“We just want Carla to get her medicine,” said Barbara Nelson, a close friend. “We just want everyone to get their medicine.”
States with the highest cancer rates
States with the highest cancer rates
An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S.
The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than
$6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality rates throughout the 21st century, about one-third of patients will not survive five years after their diagnosis. This threat is still a long way from being eradicated.
In 2019, 1,752,735 new cases of cancer were reported nationwide, and nearly 600,000 people died from a form of cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., exceeded only by heart disease, according to the CDC. For every 100,000 Americans, 439 new cancer cases and 146 cancer deaths were reported in 2019. One of every four deaths in the U.S. is due to cancer.
It's difficult to generalize trends of how cancer spreads across different populations. The term "cancer" in fact refers to a collection of more than 100 related diseases, each of which involves a breakdown in normal body processes due to cells dividing uncontrollably and spreading into surrounding areas. Every one of these individual diseases has different potential causes, and scientists are still hard at work identifying links between possible carcinogens and actual disease rates. Still, we can see a clear variation between groups of people on a geographic level—particularly when comparing cancer rates across all 50 U.S. states. What factors might cause some states to have more people diagnosed with cancer each year than others? The question is still being investigated, but hospitals and other research centers in every state are working to find answers.
To examine this geographic distribution,
Stacker used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which carefully track the rates at which cancer affects the U.S. population. We ranked 49 states and the District of Columbia by their incidence rates of cancer in 2019, the most recent data available. (Data from 2019 was not available for Nevada.) The incidence rate refers to the number of people out of 100,000 who are diagnosed with cancer in a given year and is age-adjusted to the 2000 U.S. standard population. We've also included incidence rates for the three most prevalent types of cancer in the U.S.: lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. Incidence rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer are only available for women and men, respectively, even though both of these conditions may impact all genders. This story also includes the top local charities that support cancer patients and medical research in these states, collected via Charity Navigator, for those states where information is available.
Read on to find out how your state fares.
You may also like: Best states for health care
Steve Sanchez Photos // Shutterstock
#50. Arizona
- Cancer rate: 359 new incidents per 100,000 people (19.1% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 372 per 100K men; 351 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 130 per 100K (12.5% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 39 per 100K (27.8% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 113 per 100K (13.9% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 69 per 100K (40.3% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Archaeology Southwest (Charity Navigator score: 99.01, Goal: Exploring and protecting the places of our past)
Yuko Smith // Shutterstock
#49. New Mexico
- Cancer rate: 367 new incidents per 100,000 people (17.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 378 per 100K men; 361 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.6% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 31 per 100K (42.9% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 124 per 100K (5.2% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 86 per 100K (25.1% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)
100K
kojihirano // Shutterstock
#48. Colorado
- Cancer rate: 392 new incidents per 100,000 people (11.5% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 408 per 100K men; 384 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 126 per 100K (15.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 38 per 100K (30.6% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.01% below U.S. average; #24 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 94 per 100K (18% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: The Action Center (Charity Navigator score: 96.46, Goal:Community, Connection, Compassion)
Unsplash
#47. California
- Cancer rate: 397 new incidents per 100,000 people (10.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 421 per 100K men; 384 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 37 per 100K (31.7% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 125 per 100K (4.9% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 98 per 100K (14.8% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area (Charity Navigator score: 99.49, Goal: Facing cancer together)
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#46. Virginia
- Cancer rate: 402 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 428 per 100K men; 385 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 145 per 100K (2.7% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.2% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 128 per 100K (2.2% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 99 per 100K (14.1% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: The Lamb Center (Charity Navigator score: 97.16, Goal: Serving the poor and homeless, transforming lives, and sharing God's love)
You may also like: What to know about the 5 kinds of fats
SAUL LOEB/AFP // Getty Images
#45. District of Columbia
- Cancer rate: 404 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.9781% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 440 per 100K men; 382 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 147 per 100K (1.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (19.5% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 125 per 100K (4.4% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 132 per 100K (14.4% above U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
ERIC BARADAT/AFP // Getty Images
#44. Utah
- Cancer rate: 407 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 436 per 100K men; 386 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 118 per 100K (20.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 26 per 100K (51.3758426345453% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 119 per 100K (9.6% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (0.3% above U.S. average; #23 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Crossroads Urban Center (Charity Navigator score: 98.65, Goal: Fighting Poverty and Building Community)
Jim David // Shutterstock
#43. Indiana
- Cancer rate: 410 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.5% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 438 per 100K men; 394 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 164 per 100K (9.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.7196375290087% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 118 per 100K (9.8% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 92 per 100K (19.9% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Little Red Door Cancer Agency (Charity Navigator score: 96.58 , Goal: Making the most of life and the least of Cancer.)
Taylor_A_Stewart // Shutterstock
#42. Oregon
- Cancer rate: 411 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.2% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 427 per 100K men; 403 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 145 per 100K (2.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 47 per 100K (14.4% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 97 per 100K (16.1% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
100K
Bob Pool // Shutterstock
#40. Hawaii
- Cancer rate: 414 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.7% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 431 per 100K men; 406 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 127 per 100K (14.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 40 per 100K (25.6% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 141 per 100K (7.2% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 104 per 100K (9.4% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
100K
Unsplash
#39. Wyoming
- Cancer rate: 415 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 444 per 100K men; 392 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.5% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (19.5% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 115 per 100K (12.4% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 112 per 100K (2.5% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)
Stephen Moehle // Shutterstock
#38. Alaska
- Cancer rate: 419 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 422 per 100K men; 423 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 148 per 100K (0.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 51 per 100K (5.3% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.1% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 98 per 100K (15% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)
100K
attilio pregnolato // Shutterstock
#37. South Carolina
- Cancer rate: 419 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 460 per 100K men; 390 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (5% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 132 per 100K (0.7% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 109 per 100K (5.7% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Center for Development Services (Charity Navigator score: 94.69, Goal: Our doors open many more.)
Lee O // Shutterstock
#36. Washington (tie)
- Cancer rate: 429 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 454 per 100K men; 414 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 144 per 100K (3.3% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 48 per 100K (12% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 133 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 101 per 100K (12.6% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)
You may also like: Best hospitals in every state
Donald Miralle // Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon
#35. South Dakota (tie)
- Cancer rate: 429 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 455 per 100K men; 410 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 153 per 100K (3% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 52 per 100K (5% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.4% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 121 per 100K (5.6% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)
100K
welcomia // Shutterstock
#34. Michigan
- Cancer rate: 433 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 470 per 100K men; 407 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 157 per 100K (5.5% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 59 per 100K (7.7467123439054% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 124 per 100K (5.5% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 116 per 100K (1.2% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence (Charity Navigator score: 95.19, Goal: Empowering survivors of domestic and sexual violence since 1977.)
Susan Montgomery // Shutterstock
#32. Florida
- Cancer rate: 434 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.1% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 460 per 100K men; 417 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.94% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 123 per 100K (6.2% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 88 per 100K (23.3% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Florida Breast Cancer Foundation (Charity Navigator score: 97.47, Goal: To end the suffering caused by breast cancer)
margaret.wiktor // Shutterstock
#31. North Dakota
- Cancer rate: 441 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.6% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 461 per 100K men; 430 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 140 per 100K (5.8% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.75% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 137 per 100K (4.6% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 124 per 100K (8% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)
You may also like: 25 virology terms to help you understand outbreaks, from the common cold to COVID-19
TobyG // Shutterstock
#30. Idaho
- Cancer rate: 441 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.5% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 479 per 100K men; 411 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (18.78% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 128 per 100K (2.5% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 125 per 100K (8.8% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)
100K
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
#29. Missouri
- Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.2% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 463 per 100K men; 431 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 160 per 100K (7.2% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 66 per 100K (22.2971230706892% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 136 per 100K (4% above U.S. average; #13 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 95 per 100K (17.2% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Fight Colorectal Cancer (Charity Navigator score: 97.96, Goal: get behind a cure)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock
#28. Minnesota
- Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.2% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 471 per 100K men; 425 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 142 per 100K (4.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.54% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 134 per 100K (2.2% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 108 per 100K (6% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota (Charity Navigator score: 96.66, Goal: Taking action to make immigration systems work for all)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#27. Alabama
- Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 498 per 100K men; 404 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 160 per 100K (7.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 60 per 100K (9.58853648653626% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 118 per 100K (2.8% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)
travelevents // Shutterstock
#26. Tennessee
- Cancer rate: 447 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.7% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 500 per 100K men; 407 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 167 per 100K (12% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (25.2440416988986% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 121 per 100K (7.6% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (0.01% below U.S. average; #24 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Faith Family Medical Center (Charity Navigator score: 93.86, Goal: Affordable, quality healthcare for uninsured and underinsured working people and their families)
You may also like: From single cells to fully grown adults: human development in 20 steps
Jason Kempin // Getty Images
#24. Montana
- Cancer rate: 450 new incidents per 100,000 people (1.4% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 488 per 100K men; 418 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 141 per 100K (5.2% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 46 per 100K (14.54% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 133 per 100K (15.5% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)
Cameron Best // Shutterstock
#23. Vermont
- Cancer rate: 451 new incidents per 100,000 people (1.6% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 482 per 100K men; 430 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.2% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (3.3% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 139 per 100K (6.2% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 109 per 100K (5.7% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#22. Kansas
- Cancer rate: 452 new incidents per 100,000 people (2% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 429 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.4% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (1.83% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 133 per 100K (1.4% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (-0.26954177897575% below U.S. average; #25 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Capper Foundation (Charity Navigator score: 90.94, Goal: Building Abilities Together)
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock
#21. Illinois (tie)
- Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (2.00805856947224% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.24724647290675% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 114 per 100K (0.7% below U.S. average; #25 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Pillars Community Health (Charity Navigator score: 93.84, Goal: Healing. Caring. Educating.)
You may also like: A timeline of COVID-19, from outbreak to 1 million dead Americans
Carlos Yudica // Shutterstock
#19. Delaware
- Cancer rate: 456 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.8% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 499 per 100K men; 424 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.4% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.94% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 147 per 100K (12.3% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 129 per 100K (12.4% above U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
Bruce Goerlitz Photo // Shutterstock
#18. Nebraska
- Cancer rate: 457 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.2% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 499 per 100K men; 428 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 148 per 100K (0.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 52 per 100K (5.15% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 130 per 100K (1.2% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 130 per 100K (13.2% above U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
LK Mason // Shutterstock
#17. Pennsylvania
- Cancer rate: 458 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.2% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 495 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 153 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 58 per 100K (6.45743544406379% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.4% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 113 per 100K (1.5% below U.S. average; #24 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Living Beyond Breast Cancer (Charity Navigator score: 94.9, Goal: Connecting people with trusted breast cancer information and a community of support.)
Gergely Zsolnai // Shutterstock
#16. Georgia
- Cancer rate: 459 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.5% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 520 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 56 per 100K (2.77378715880207% above U.S. average; #23 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.6% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 139 per 100K (20.9% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary (Charity Navigator score: 98.56, Goal: Bringing children and animals together.)
You may also like: 25 virology terms to help you understand outbreaks, from the common cold to COVID-19
DeltaNewsHub // Flickr
#15. North Carolina
- Cancer rate: 461 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 425 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (1.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.3512727004826% above U.S. average; #13 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.3% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 130 per 100K (12.6% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)
- Notable local charity: InterAct (Charity Navigator score: 93.32, Goal: Safety, Support, Awareness.)
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock
#14. Ohio
- Cancer rate: 468 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 508 per 100K men; 442 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 163 per 100K (9.3% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 64 per 100K (17.7% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.0625390869293199% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 119 per 100K (3.4% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Cleveland Sight Center (Charity Navigator score: 91.93, Goal: Empowering people with vision loss to realize their full potential)
aceshot1 // Shutterstock
#13. Connecticut
- Cancer rate: 468 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 513 per 100K men; 439 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.5% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 55 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average; #25 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 143 per 100K (8.7% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 132 per 100K (15.1% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Breast Cancer Alliance (Charity Navigator score: 92.26, Goal: Funding Early Stage, Novel Breast Cancer Research, Outreach and Education, Breast Surgery Fellowships)
Romiana Lee // Shutterstock
#12. Wisconsin
- Cancer rate: 469 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.7% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 437 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 150 per 100K (0.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.8% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.2% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 126 per 100K (9.5% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
Mark Baldwin // Shutterstock
#11. Mississippi
- Cancer rate: 470 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 543 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 179 per 100K (20.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (24.9% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.4% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 141 per 100K (22.7% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)
100K
You may also like: States with the highest cancer rates
New Africa // Shutterstock
#10. Rhode Island
- Cancer rate: 474 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 519 per 100K men; 445 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 63 per 100K (15.7% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 145 per 100K (10.4% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 131 per 100K (13.6% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)
DanOBPhotography // Shutterstock
#9. New Hampshire
- Cancer rate: 476 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.3% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 451 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 147 per 100K (1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (11.6% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 140 per 100K (6.5% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 121 per 100K (4.9% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)
haveseen // Shutterstock
#8. Maine
- Cancer rate: 478 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 501 per 100K men; 464 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 164 per 100K (10% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (24.5% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 134 per 100K (2% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 107 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)
Unsplash
#7. West Virginia
- Cancer rate: 481 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.4% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 509 per 100K men; 462 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 174 per 100K (16.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 73 per 100K (33.7% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.1% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 100 per 100K (12.7% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
100K
Steve Heap // Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey
- Cancer rate: 484 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.1% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 533 per 100K men; 451 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 136 per 100K (8.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.4% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 143 per 100K (8.8% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 146 per 100K (27.3% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: nourish.NJ (Charity Navigator score: 91.95, Goal: Feed Lives. Fuel Futures.)
You may also like: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.—here's how it breaks down by state
Barbara Barbour // Shutterstock
#5. New York
- Cancer rate: 485 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.4% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 526 per 100K men; 459 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 133 per 100K (11% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 55 per 100K (1.5% above U.S. average; #24 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 141 per 100K (7.7% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 139 per 100K (20.4% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Hope & Heroes Children's Cancer Fund (Charity Navigator score: 94.64, Goal: Supporting the best care for children with cancer in our community.)
Steve Sanchez Photos // Shutterstock
#4. Arkansas
- Cancer rate: 488 new incidents per 100,000 people (10% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 547 per 100K men; 444 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 165 per 100K (10.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 73 per 100K (34.3% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.8% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 113 per 100K (1.8% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#3. Louisiana
- Cancer rate: 490 new incidents per 100,000 people (10.5% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 564 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 168 per 100K (12.5% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 62 per 100K (14.6% above U.S. average; #11 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.9% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 147 per 100K (27.5% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)
100K
EdwinM // Shutterstock
#2. Iowa
- Cancer rate: 494 new incidents per 100,000 people (11.5% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 540 per 100K men; 463 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.17% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.3% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 128 per 100K (11.468567950613% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)
100K
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock
#1. Kentucky
- Cancer rate: 505 new incidents per 100,000 people (13.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 548 per 100K men; 476 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 176 per 100K (18.3% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 83 per 100K (53.2% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.4% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 111 per 100K (3.5% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
100K
You may also like: States with the highest rates of depression
Kelly vanDellen // Shutterstock