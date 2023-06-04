Carla Magarity thought she was accustomed to uncertainty.

She’s lived four and a half years now with incurable ovarian cancer. Regular chemotherapy, at least, had been a constant that she had a fighting chance against the cancer that is estimated to kill more than 13,000 women in the U.S. this year.

Last month, things changed when on May 19, her oncologist shared that his clinic had run out of a chemotherapy drug that had staved off Magarity’s cancer for so many years — a drug called carboplatin.

Magarity could try an alternative, her doctor offered, but warned that the second-choice chemicals were less effective and come with more side effects.

It’s a dire conversation echoed in doctors' offices and hospitals across the country.

The nation is heading into month four of a national chemotherapy shortage caused by faraway supply chain disruptions. In Richmond, it has already forced uncomfortable decisions, like skipping chemotherapy entirely.

One of the shortage’s catalysts is a shutdown of a production facility in India. The facility is one of the main producers of carboplatin and cisplatin, two common chemotherapy chemicals.

According to the Mayo Clinic, carboplatin belongs to the group of medicines known as alkylating agents and is used to treat ovarian and breast cancer although it has been used to treat other cancers as well. Cisplatin is used to treat testicular, ovarian, bladder, head and neck, lung and cervical cancer.

The shutdown began after U.S. inspectors arrived at the plant in late November, where they documented a litany of violations, including problems with quality control.

Inspectors arrived to observe 36 pages worth of problems at the plant, including noting that the facility tried to destroy quality control records with acid when they discovered FDA inspectors were arriving at the facility, the inspection report explains.

In response, the pharmaceutical company halted production, the FDA said. The agency was first notified about the shortage on February 10, almost four months ago. A company spokesperson told CNBC that no date had been confirmed yet for a production restart.

Carboplatin is one of 14 drugs in short supply, according to tracking numbers maintained by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA is considering a move that will help patients like Magarity resume their treatment back on track. This month, the FDA said it was considering lifting some of its own regulations to temporarily import more drugs like carboplatin.

Doctors believe the issue isn’t getting adequate attention.

“What it means is we can’t get the drug — we get very little of the drugs — so we’re having to delay treatments of patients or come up with alternatives that may not be as effective,” said Randall West, a gynecological oncologist based in Richmond.

The alternative offered to Magarity, a drug called Oxeloplatin, is 30% as effective as carboplatin, for example.

“It’s become a real problem,” West said.

West believes a root cause of the shortage is that carboplatin and cisplatin have become generic, meaning they lost the initial patent that made them profitable. Carboplatin has been generic since 2004.

The pharmaceutical company that initially patented it, Bristol Myers-Squibb, has since moved on to new, patent-protected cancer drugs.

Meanwhile, patients on the receiving end of the bad news are left holding their hands.

Magarity holds a print-out of a letter that she’s sent to her legislators, including Senators Tim Kaine, Mark Warner, and House Representative Rob Wittman.

“It is alarming to think that a shortage of such a vital medication has not been given the high priority it deserves,” Magarity wrote. “I firmly believe that every individual fighting cancer, regardless of their socioeconomic status, deserves access to the necessary treatments that can potentially save lives.”

She said only Rep. Wittman’s office responded.

Senators from Michigan wrote a letter to the FDA last week, urging the agency to do “everything in its power to mitigate the dire shortage of cancer drugs that has reached crisis levels in recent months.”

The letter, signed by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters and Rep. Alyssa Slotkin, said the shortage was “largely due to a broken economic system in the generic drug industry.”

In April, the Society for Gynecological Oncology released a statement saying that the shortage “would likely last several months and possibly longer.”

In May, the group warned that “cancer care disparities” may begin to arise in a time of “resource scarcity."

VCU’s Massey Center says it's monitoring the situation, but were not able to accommodate an interview request on new protocols in the shortage.

David Oglethorpe, a hospital spokesperson, said Massey doctors “are working with their patients to ensure that they are receiving the best possible treatment plans.”

Oglethorpe said Massey doctors are following guidelines published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Those guidelines instruct oncologists to steer clear of “nonessential uses” of carboplatin, and to decrease the frequency of chemotherapy sessions.

On June 21, Magarity will return to her oncologist. She hopes it’ll be to the news that they can actually treat her again. In 2019, she was given an estimated 5 to 10 years to live, and she said she’s thought deeply about appreciating what time she may have left.

“We just want Carla to get her medicine,” said Barbara Nelson, a close friend. “We just want everyone to get their medicine.”

States with the highest cancer rates States with the highest cancer rates #50. Arizona #49. New Mexico #48. Colorado #47. California #46. Virginia #45. District of Columbia #44. Utah #43. Indiana #42. Oregon #40. Hawaii #39. Wyoming #38. Alaska #37. South Carolina #36. Washington (tie) #35. South Dakota (tie) #34. Michigan #32. Florida #31. North Dakota #30. Idaho #29. Missouri #28. Minnesota #27. Alabama #26. Tennessee #24. Montana #23. Vermont #22. Kansas #21. Illinois (tie) #19. Delaware #18. Nebraska #17. Pennsylvania #16. Georgia #15. North Carolina #14. Ohio #13. Connecticut #12. Wisconsin #11. Mississippi #10. Rhode Island #9. New Hampshire #8. Maine #7. West Virginia #6. New Jersey #5. New York #4. Arkansas #3. Louisiana #2. Iowa #1. Kentucky