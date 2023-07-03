A financial version of a one-two punch hit Dominion Energy's Virginia utility business beginning last summer, leaving the electric monopoly to borrow more than $1 billion from its parent, an often overlooked filing with the State Corporation Commission shows.

It came in the natural gas and short-term commercial paper markets.

Those punches and the borrowings that resulted are a big reason why Dominion Energy Virginia is seeking SCC approval to spread out the cost of the fuel it used in its generating plants and that it passes on to ratepayers over several years.

Its annual Inter-company Credit Agreement Activity report to the SCC shows that over the 12 months ended May 31, the utility's borrowings from its parent rose by $1.63 billion to reach $1.74 billion — a nearly 16-fold increase.

The utility uses that credit agreement to cover working capital basically, its immediate need to pay its bills. And those bills soared last year because natural gas prices rose even more sharply than the company expected, and by more than it was collecting every month through its fuel factor surcharge.

At the same time, the interest rate on those borrowings rose five fold, the credit agreement report shows.

That tracks the pattern in the 30-day commercial paper market, which is where the parent firm would have turned to raise the money it lent to the utility. At the time of the utility's first big borrowing, $183.6 million on June 1, 2022, it was paying its parent interest at 1.06%, or 0.2 percentage points above the then-current 30-day commercial paper rate, as tracked by the Federal Reserve, a Times-Dispatch analysis found.

By August, with natural gas prices more than quadruple the year-before level, to stand at $8.81 per million British Thermal Units at the Henry Hub, the Louisiana pipeline interconnection where wholesale trades set a widely followed benchmark price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

That was a jump larger than the company had expected when it set its current fuel factor pass-through charge last summer.

The utility needed more money.

It borrowed a total of $414 million over two days in early September. The average interest cost on its borrowings by that point had jumped to 2.67%, still 0.2 points above the commercial paper rate.

The utility borrowed about $216 million three weeks later; the interest rate on its debt at that point, some $900 million, had climbed to 3.18%.

Working capital needs, both for gas and for other expenses continued. The utility borrowed $706 million in mid-March, repaid its parent some $1.45 billion at the end of that month -- at that time, its average interest rate was 4.9%. It still had a balance of $1.16 billion at that point

Borrowing and repayment continued but at much smaller levels, and by May 31, the utility's total debt to its parent for working capital needs was $1.74 billion, with an average interest rate of 4.91%

"Basically, it's because of the deferred fuel charge," Dominion spokesman Ryan Frazier said, of the rise in borrowings.

That sum is $1.275 billion, J. Scott Gaskill, Dominion's general manager for regulatory affairs, told the SCC earlier this spring.

That amount includes both the cost of fuel above what Dominion had projected when the SCC approved the current fuel-factor pass through charge and the cost of the money the utility needed to borrow in order to actually pay for fuel.

Combined with the company's projection that in the 12 months that began Saturday, July 1, it would need $2.29 billion more to cover fuel costs, would more than double the current fuel factor charge if it were handled the traditional way -- as a monthly add on for bills over the next 12 months, Gaskill said.

That add-on for a benchmark monthly bill for 1,000 kilowatt-hours, now $137, would be $7.92

But the company plans to ask the SCC to let it spread out the cost of the soaring fuel prices that followed the start of the war in Ukraine over 10 years, instead of collecting it immediately.

That allows for a $6.79 reduction to the current $137 a month benchmark bill, but with an increase of $2.50 a month to start in early 2024, when a long-term borrowing to finance the spreading out of costs would start, Gaskill said.

