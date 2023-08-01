Dominion: Program to cap bills for low-income Virginians to start this year

A state-mandated program to cap electric bills for eligible low-income Dominion Energy customers is set to start by the end of the year, filings at the State Corporation Commission say.

Dominion is proposing a surcharge on other customers' bills of less than a dollar a month to pay for the program.

The program would cap the participants' bills at 6% of income for those who do not use electricity to heat their homes and 10% for those who do.

It is intended for households earning up to 150% of the federal poverty level. The state Department of Social Services’ just released manual for the program sets the annual income caps for participants at $20,385 for one person and $41,625 for a family of four.

The Department of Social Services estimates that about 45,000 customers will participate in the program during its first year, and Dominion said that it will need $68.2 million to cover the difference between what they pay for their power and what it costs the company to deliver it. It says it will also need an additional $2.4 million to cover the state Department of Social Services’ costs for its role in the program and $2.1 million for its own administrative expenses.

To raise that total of $72.7 million, Dominion is proposing a surcharge that would amount to 76 cents a month for a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour, $125 bill.

The subsidies for each participant that Dominion projects will average about $126 a month, which includes a credit to the customer’s current bill as well as payments toward past unpaid bills.

The program is mandated under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, which also requires that participants sign up for programs to reduce electricity use, such as the weatherization programs that aim to reduce heating costs with better insulation and windows or the energy efficiency programs that focus on appliances and lights that use less power.

Dominion based its calculation of the program’s cost on a Department of Social Services estimate of the number of households likely to participate and its review of electricity use by people who participate in the Virginia Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance for help in a crisis, or for the cost of fuel, held with cooling during the summer and weatherization.

Dominion had originally estimated the program would cost $93 million a year but cut that estimate when DSS told the utility that it expected 45,000 households would participate.

The surcharge Dominion proposes is subject to review by the SCC, which would have to approve it before it could take effect.

The plan is to open applications for the program in November, with the bill caps to begin to take effect in December.