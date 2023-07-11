Dominion Energy is selling off another large chunk of its natural gas business, its 50% limited partnership interest in the Cove Point liquefied natural gas terminal in Calvert County Md., in a deal that nets it $3.5 billion.

In addition to a $3.3 billion sale of that interest to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, the facility’s current operator, the transaction allows Dominion to unwind a related financial deal which it expects will generate an additional $200 million.

Dominion, which is spending billions of dollars to build an offshore wind farm, upgrade its two workhouse nuclear plants and modernize its Virginia electric grid, will use the money to pay down debt.

That debt includes some $2.3 billion that’s secured by its Cove Point holding.

Its current business review, due to conclude at the end of September, is largely focused on reducing its debt and better matching what it spends with the source of its revenue – now almost entirely coming from regulated utilities like its core Virginia electric monopoly, as well as its electric and gas utilities in North and South Carolina and its gas utilities in Ohio, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

Dominion's gain from the deal is nearly 11 times the pre-tax and pre-interest payments earnings the company is expecting to receive, which the company forecast at $325 million for 2025.

Dominion acquired the terminal in 2002 for $217 million and invested some $4.1 billion to upgrade it in 2014-2018.

“This investment is non-core to Dominion Energy as we focus on our state-regulated utility operations,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion’s chair, chief executive and president.

“With this sale, we have recycled $8.9 billion of cash flow, including dividends from Cove Point, since 2018 — well in excess of our total investment in the facility,” he said.

By reducing the company’s variable rate debt, it strengthens the company’s balance sheet, he said.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

Last year, before the business review was launched, Dominion sold its West Virginia natural gas utility – Hope Gas, Inc. – to a subsidiary of Hearthstone Holdings, Inc., an affiliate of Ullico Inc., for $690 million. That utility served about 100,000 customers, far fewer than the company’s Carolinas, Ohio and western gas operations.

Dominion serves 1.2 million gas customers in Ohio; 1.1 million in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho; 600,000 in North Carolina; and 400,000 in South Carolina.

While the company has said it is aiming for net zero carbon emissions across all its operations, including natural gas, by 2050, it has also said it believes natural gas-fired generators will be essential to ensure a steady supply of electricity to meet accelerating demand in Virginia for electric vehicles and data centers.

