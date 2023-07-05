Dominion Energy’s Virginia electric utility wants to sell up to $3.25 billion of stock to its parent company.

It disclosed the plan, which is subject to State Corporation approval, in a filing with the regulator, at the same time it petitioned the agency to approve a sale of $1.27 billion of bonds that allow it to spread out the cost of recent sharp rises in fuel prices over several years.

The stock sale will allow the utility, formally known as Virginia Electric Power Co., to pay down some debt and to help pay for some $15 billion of investments the company expects to make between 2023 and 2024.

The bond sale would avoid the legally-allowed surcharge to pass on fuel costs, which otherwise would add $14.72 a month beginning this month to a typical 1,000 kilowatt hour, $133.32 bill.

Depending on whether the company issues 7-year or 10-year bonds, the surcharge would amount to either $3.05 or $2.29 a month, beginning in December.

Bonds are basically IOUs, that are sold to investors and that can be traded after their issue.

In the case of what Dominion proposes, interest and repayment of the principal would come from collecting the fuel factor surcharge over a number of years.

That surcharge is intended to be a dollar-for-dollars pass-through of its spending on fuel and on purchases of electricity from other utilities

The bond issue would cover some $1.26 billion of fuel costs that Dominion incurred over the past 12 months, as well as some earlier deferred cost pass-throughs from the year before. It also includes some $12 million of costs for arranging the sale.

Timothy P. Stuller, a company regulation manager, told the SCC that if it approved the sale of 7 year bonds – that is, bonds that would be repaid in full in 7 years, a typical 1,000 kilowatt hour monthly bill would rise from $133.32 to $136.37, a 2.3% increase, beginning after the bonds are sold. The 10-year proposal would increase that monthly bill to $135.61, a 1.7% increase.

If the SCC denied the request, the full surcharge the company is allowed to charge, based on the $1.26 billion of unrecovered costs, would be $14.72, beginning 15 days after the denial, Stuller said.

The separate $3.25 billion sale of the utility’s stock to its Dominion Energy Inc. parent would, among other things, refund a net $1.6 billion increase in the utility’s borrowings from its parent during the 12 months ended May 31. The bulk of these borrowings went to pay the utility’s bills for the higher fuel costs it is seeking to spread out over several years with the bond issue.

In addition, the proceeds will help pay for some $15 billion of investments the utility is making this year and next.

Those investments include the $9 billion offshore wind energy farm the company is building in the Atlantic, 27 miles off Virginia Beach, which when completed in 2026 will deliver up to 8.8 million megawatts of power, enough to power up to 660,000 homes. By generating that much electricity with wind turbines, the company expects to avoid as much as 5 million tons of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of planting more than 80 million trees.

Another major new program is the company’s $2.2 billion-and-counting “grid transportation plan” to redesign and reconfigure its 66,400-mile-long network of wires connecting more than 2 million customers to its power plants.

The stock issue would boost the utility’s equity to debt ratio from 50.3% to 52.1% by the end of the year, as allowed by the sweeping reform of regulatory law enacted by the General Assembly this year. That increase would come even as long term debt rises by $1.5 billion, according to an exhibit the company included in its request to the SCC.

That regulatory reform, which carved out much of what Dominion sought, cut monthly bills by eliminating some surcharges the SCC had approved to finance the cost of some Dominion investment in new plants and equipment, but it allowed the increase in the equity ratio, which some critics said could allow Dominion a heftier profit than it would other be entitled to earn from its rates.

