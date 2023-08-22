Tobacco giant Altria Group wants to block imports from the vaping firm it once invested billions in, saying it infringed patents owned by Altria's recently acquired NJOY e-cigarette subsidiary.

Altria is asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to bar JUUL Labs Inc. from importing vaporizers and disposal nicotine pods.

JUUL’s products infringe patents NJOY holds for its ACE device and three ACE pods, Altria told the commission.

NJOY meanwhile is suing JUUL for patent infringement in U.S. District Court in Delaware.

In June, JUUL Labs charged that NJOY’s ACE infringed five JUUL patents, filing complaints with the trade commission and the U.S. District Court in Arizona. Its trade commission complaint asks for a ban in ACE imports.

“We stand behind our intellectual property and will continue to pursue our infringement claims,” JUUL said, in response to the Altria complaints.

The patents at issue in Altria’s complaints were issued to the two founders of an Ohio e-cigarette firm, Fuma International LLC. They were assigned to NJOY when the Ohio firm settled a patent infringement lawsuit filed against Altria this spring.

That lawsuit had alleged two Altria products, not made by NJOY, and marketed before Altria acquired NJOY for $2.75 billion, infringed the Ohio firm’s patents.

Fuma added NJOY shortly after filing the suit, alleging that NJOY products, but not the ACE, had infringed on the patents. Fuma has not sued JUUL and its lawsuit against Altria did not mention JUUL products.

Altria said an import ban would not harm the public interest, since NJOY’s ACE products are protected by the Fuma patents and have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as “appropriate for the protection of public health.”

On the other hand, the FDA said “study findings raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data — including regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaking,” while a former commissioner has called JUUL a “malignant presence” because its flavored products attracted minors.

The FDA has stated an order that would have barred JUUL from selling its products.

Altria, meanwhile, took a major financial hit this year by writing off its $12.8 billion investment in JUUL, in which it held a 35% stake.

“Protecting our intellectual property is critical” for Altria’s basic strategy, said Murray Garnick, executive vice president and general counsel.

Altria, which makes the nation’s top-selling cigarette, Marlboro, at its south Richmond Manufacturing Center next to Interstate 95, is investing significantly in tobacco products that aren’t burnt, as cigarettes are.

It says its heated products, like NJOY’s nicotine pods, or the heated tobacco sticks it is marketing through a joint venture with Japan Tobacco, or a new device that heats a capsule of tobacco instead of the nicotine-containing liquid in NJOY or JUUL e-cigarettes, don’t produce the carcinogens or toxic gases, like carbon monoxide, that cigarettes do.

Altria is also expanding its oral tobacco business, as part of the same strategy.

