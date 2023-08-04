A warmer than usual winter and mild spring depressed Dominion Energy’s income at its Virginia electric monopoly.

Dominion’s Virginia utility operating income for the first half of the year fell by 19% to $777 million, the company reported Friday.

Milder weather meant the utility earned about $115 million less than it would have in more normal conditions, Dominion said in a presentation to investment analysts.

Heating degree days – the measure of how many days and how degrees average temperatures were below 65 degrees – were 75% below normal for the first half of the year, Dominion said. They were 76% below last year’s actual number, too.

Cooling degree days – degrees and days average temperatures exceeded 65 degrees – were 66% below normal.

Dominion’s Virginia utility accounts for about 60% of the Richmond-based energy giant’s operating income.

The utility saw a 0.9% increase in its customer numbers, to 2.7 million, while an 11% increase in commercial customers’ electricity use, mainly from data centers, which powered an overall increase in electricity demand once adjusted for the effect of milder weather, the company told investment analysts.

Adding in results from its South Carolina electricity and gas utility, its Ohio and Utah-based gas utilities and the nuclear power station it operates in Connecticut, Dominion’s first half net income rose sharply to just under $1.6 billion from $258 million in the same period last year.

But 2022 results were hit by more than $2 billion of accounting charges.

They included a $1.5 billion accounting charge reflecting loss value of some solar assets and a $649 million loss on the sale of the decommissioned Kewaunee nuclear power station in Wisconsin.

Virginia-related charges also were large.

These included a $404 million charge for costs its Virginia utility incurred for complying with fuel and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative requirements, $243 million from refunds and rate cuts resulting from the State Corporation Commission’s 2021 review of its finances and $167 million for shutting down from fossil fuel-fired generating stations.

In addition, last year’s results were hit by $125 million of storm cleanup costs in Virginia

Overall, Dominion’s revenue for all its businesses rose 13% to $9.05 billion, but this was outpaced by the 39% increase the cost of fuel and out-of-state electricity purchases for its electric plants and a 17% increase in the cost of gas for its gas utilities.

Looking ahead, Dominion told the analysts it would cut its previous forecast for 3rd quarter operating earnings by 17%, reflecting in part the ending of $350 million a year of surcharges its Virginia customers had been paying before July 1, a planned outage at its Connecticut nuclear plant and the sale of its half interest in the Cove Point liquefied natural gas facility in southern Maryland, which means it will no longer receive any income from that shipping facility.

