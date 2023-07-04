New connections to distant destinations helped boost monthly traffic at Richmond International Airport above 400,000 passengers.

The seven new routes, all launched in May, brought about 41,500 passengers to or from the airport that month.

Those passengers accounted for nearly 10% of May's record traffic of 431,416 passengers, up 16% from last year's total and 8% from the previous record of 398,592 in August 2019.

Airport officials believe the more destinations airlines offer from Richmond, the more passengers will look to the airport when making travel plans, whether they are interested in the new destinations.

In turn, the more people fly to and from Richmond, the more airlines want to serve the region.

"Collaborating with community partners, Richmond International Airport constantly works to maximize the amount of supportable air service available to Richmond region residents," said Wayne T. Hazzard, chairman of the Capital Region Airport Commission.

"The more ridership our flights get, new service, such as all the western destinations as well as long-established markets like New York, Boston, Chicago and Atlanta, the more likely we are to be successful with future recruitment efforts," he said.

The positive numbers come after a bumpy period for air travel, hampered by stormy weather and staffing issues leading up to the busy holiday season.

United Airlines, the worst-performing U.S. carrier for more than a week, laid out steps to improve, including reducing flights at its hub airport in Newark, New Jersey.

CEO Scott Kirby said over the weekend that United is working with regional authorities to get more gates at the airport, but the airline will need to reduce its schedule in Newark to have more of a buffer, especially during thunderstorm season.

Friday along had 2.88 million passengers come through airport checkpoints, the highest number ever recorded by the Transportation Security Administration.

The new Richmond connections include daily service to Los Angeles by Breeze Airways and daily flights to Las Vegas by Spirit Airlines.

Breeze also launched daily service to New York-Islip, on Long Island, as well as to Jacksonville, Florida, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also launched twice weekly service to Cincinnati.

Sun Country began twice weekly flights to Minneapolis. Delta launched a daily service on June 5, but the May figures don't reflect the impact of this new connection.

All in all, airline flights in and out of the Richmond rose more than 6% in May, to 4,684.

Freight shipments are up 46% to 18.4 million pounds, although mail is down to total less than 1% of last year's level.

So far this year, passenger traffic at the airport is up 20% from last year's levels, totaling 1.8 million arrivals and departures.

Freight shipments for the year to date are up 38% to 81.4 million pounds.

The self-supported airport generates nearly 16,000 jobs in the region and some $2.1 billion a year of economic activity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: Richmond International Airport