Tough markets for the personal protective equipment, infection prevention and surgical products it makes depressed Mechanicsville-based health care giant Owens & Minor’s financial results so far this year.

The company said it fell into the red for the first half of 2023, losing $52.7 million compared with a profit of $67.9 million in the 2022 period.

Revenue rose nearly 3.6% to $5.09 billion, outpacing the 1.7% increase in the cost of the products and services it sells.

But a 31% increase in overhead - distribution, selling and administrative spending – along with $44.6 million in one-time costs for its efforts to streamline the business, cut into its bottom line.

Those one-time costs included severance pay and professional fees.

The company’s Patient Direct business, which provides home medical equipment and supplies, including respiratory equipment and supplies for people with diabetes, saw a 46.7% increase in revenue, to $1.24 billion and a 54.5% increase in operating income to $104.9 million.

“The continued strength of the Patient Direct segment, combined with overall strong operating cash flow, provides flexibility to invest and strengthen our balance sheet,” said Edward A. Pesicka, Owens & Minor’s president and chief executive officer.

But its larger segment focusing on hospitals and other health care providers “experienced continued revenue headwinds in our higher margin Global Products division,” Pesicka said.

Overall, its hospital and health care provider segment's operating income plunged from last year's first half income of $150.3 million to $4.8 million this year. Revenue fell 5.3% to $3.85 billion.

That division makes propriety infection prevention, personal protective equipment and surgical equipment as well as custom procedure trays and minor procedure kits.

“The fluid acute care market continues to impact our Surgical & Infection Prevention products … and as a result we remain cautious for the remainder of the year,” Pesicka said, referring to the solutions and liquid infection control materials the company sells.

