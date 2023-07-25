Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is moving aggressively into Southside Virginia, a part of the state where the Richmond-based bank hasn’t been active, with the $417 million acquisition of Danville-based American National Bankshares Inc.

The deal creates a $23.7 billion statewide banking giant, with more than 130 branches hosting $19.1 billion of Virginians’ and North Carolinians’ savings and with outstanding loans totaling more than $17 billion.

It comes the same day Atlantic Union reported that its earnings for the three months that ended June 30 bounced back from a first quarter when profits fell because of its moves to quickly clean up its balance sheet as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the largest bank failures since the Great Recession.

American National has been in business for 114 years, and has 26 branches in Southside Virginia and nearby parts of North Carolina, as well as the New River Valley and Roanoke area. Its assets, including some $2.2 billion in loans, total just under $3.1 billion.

Atlantic Union traces its roots back to 1997, when Jim Ukrop of the iconic Richmond-based grocery firm bearing his family’s name – famed for its bakery, its emphasis on selling Virginia apples, Hanover tomatoes and Black Angus beef from the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley - decided the Richmond region needed a locally based bank.

From that base, the bank expanded first to the north of Richmond, merging into a community bank in Bowling Green and then acquiring community banks in the Northern Neck and the Blue Ridge foothills. From there it acquired still larger regional banks in Culpeper and Hampton Roads.

“We expect that our combined footprint will bring additional convenience to our customers and position us as an even stronger competitor against the large national, super-regional and smaller community banks,” said John C. Asbury, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Union.

“Increasing our presence in Roanoke and entering Southside Virginia will further build out our Virginia franchise,” he said.

The deal will also help Atlantic Union move farther into North Carolina, especially in that state’s Piedmont Triad region and Raleigh, Asbury said.

Jeff Haley, chairman, president and chief executive officer of American National, said the merger will bring new technology and resources to his bank’s customers.

“And at the root of this partnership are two solid banks with very compatible cultures which ultimately will make us stronger together,” Haley said.

American National started operations at the corner of Main and Market streets in Danville, with just $100,000 in capital. In the depths of the Great Depression of the 1930s, the bank’s cashier, Wayles R. Harrison, launched what he called a “character loan,” what today is called an installment loan, bucking other bankers’ skepticism because they required collateral to back a loan.

Shortly before announcing the merger, Atlantic Union reported its second quarter earnings rose 60% from its balance-sheet cleaning up first quarter, despite a decline in what it netted from its basic business of making money on loans while paying out interest on deposits.

Although loans were up 3.3%, customers’ moves to higher-interest-bearing deposits trimmed the bank’s net. A 9.4% jump in business loans, 4.5% increase in home mortgages and 4.4% increase in construction and land development loans led the increased lending.

But Atlantic Union’s lending and deposit business was up sharply from the 2022 quarter.

Its $15.1 billion in loans as of June 30 was up 10.3% from a year ago, with business loans posting a 30% gain, construction loans up 25% and home mortgages up 17%.

But a drop in fee income and increased overhead spending translated to a nearly 12% decline in its net income from the year ago level, to $52.3 million of 70 cents a share.

