Breeze Airways will add a 13th nonstop route from Richmond International Airport this winter, the low-fare airline announced.

The new service will be a twice-weekly, seasonal service to Fort Myers, Florida.

It will be the first time in 20 years that the two cities will be connected, said airport spokesman Troy Bell.

The Wednesday and Saturday flights will start Nov. 15, and to promote the service Breeze is offering one-way fares staring at $49, if purchased by July 24.

“With fall and winter quickly approaching, we know many people will be looking to travel to the great beaches and warmer weather Fort Myers has to offer,” said David Neeleman, Breeze's chief executive officer.

“That is why we have added this new route from RIC and we hope that it will allow our guests to more easily and affordably travel to and from Southwest Florida.”

Breeze currently offers nonstop service from Richmond to Charleston, South Carolina.; Cincinnati; Hartford, Connecticut; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas; Islip-Long Island, New York.; Los Angeles; New Orleans; Phoenix; Providence, Rhode Island; San Francisco; and Tampa.

The airline offers 58 nonstop routes in and out of Florida.

Seven new Richmond routes launched in May by Breeze, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines boosted the airport’s passenger traffic above 400,000 for the first time, bringing about 41,500 of the 431,416 who traveled through there that month. May’s passenger traffic was up 16% from last year’s total and 8% from the previous record of 398,592 in August 2019.

Delta Airlines, meanwhile, launched daily service to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. in early June.

PHOTOS: Richmond International Airport