Its prices are down, but still not enough to see sales of its used cars rise from last year’s level, CarMax Inc. reported.

The Goochland County-based, $30-billion-a-year dealership group said its retail used car and truck sales during the first quarter of its fiscal year, the three months ended May 31, declined 9.6% to 217,924 compared with the year before.

“We believe vehicle affordability challenges continued to impact our first quarter unit sales performance, as headwinds remained due to widespread inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, tightening lending standards and prolonged low consumer confidence,” the company said.

The decline came even though average sales prices declined by about $1,600, or 5.5%, to $27,258.

Similar issues hit its wholesale business, too.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales decreased 13.6% to 161,048 versus the prior year’s first quarter.

While that’s better than the sharper declines it had been seeing, as total purchases from consumers and dealers improved sequentially, revenue from this part of the company’s business declined 28.5% compared with the year before.

The average price of wholesale vehicles it sold fell 17.9% to $9,024.

The company’s CarMax Auto Finance unit saw income fall 32.8% to $137.4 million, as the gap between the interest it charges on loans and the interest it pays tightened. In addition, the operation saw a rise in its reserve for loan losses.

Overall, CarMax’s first-quarter revenue declined 17% to $7.69 billion. Net income declined 9.5% to $228.3 million.

Close Children’s Museum of Richmond and CarMax employees, along with other volunteers, built a KABOOM! playground outside the museum on West Broad Street on Wednesday. The playground’s design incorporates ideas from Richmond-area kids who made drawings of their dream play areas. (L-R) CarMax employees Allison Foster and Brent Thomas spread mulch around the new KABOOM! playground at the downtown Children's Museum of Richmond Wednesday, September 22, 2021. CarMax Foundation funded the majority of the project through its partnership with KABOOM! (L-R) CarMax employee Brent Thomas and volunteer Lauren Kiser spread mulch around the new KABOOM! playground at the Children's Museum of Richmond Wednesday, September 22, 2021. CarMax Foundation funded the majority of the project through its partnership with KABOOM! CarMax and Children's Museum of Richmond employees along with other volunteers put the finishing touches on the new KABOOM! playground at the downtown museum Wednesday, September 22, 2021. CarMax Foundation funded the majority of the project through its partnership with KABOOM! CarMax employees Travis Keating, left, and Ellett McGeorge, right, spread mulch around the new KABOOM! playground outside the downtown museum Wednesday, September 22, 2021. CarMax Foundation funded the majority of the project through its partnership with KABOOM! PHOTOS: KABOOM! playground at Children's Museum of Richmond Volunteers, CarMax and Children's Museum of Richmond employees finish building the KABOOM! playground at the downtown Richmond, Va., Wed., Sept. 22, 2021. CarMax Foundation funded the majority of the project through its partnership with KABOOM! Children’s Museum of Richmond and CarMax employees, along with other volunteers, built a KABOOM! playground outside the museum on West Broad Street on Wednesday. The playground’s design incorporates ideas from Richmond-area kids who made drawings of their dream play areas. (L-R) CarMax employees Allison Foster and Brent Thomas spread mulch around the new KABOOM! playground at the downtown Children's Museum of Richmond Wednesday, September 22, 2021. CarMax Foundation funded the majority of the project through its partnership with KABOOM! (L-R) CarMax employee Brent Thomas and volunteer Lauren Kiser spread mulch around the new KABOOM! playground at the Children's Museum of Richmond Wednesday, September 22, 2021. CarMax Foundation funded the majority of the project through its partnership with KABOOM! CarMax and Children's Museum of Richmond employees along with other volunteers put the finishing touches on the new KABOOM! playground at the downtown museum Wednesday, September 22, 2021. CarMax Foundation funded the majority of the project through its partnership with KABOOM! CarMax employees Travis Keating, left, and Ellett McGeorge, right, spread mulch around the new KABOOM! playground outside the downtown museum Wednesday, September 22, 2021. CarMax Foundation funded the majority of the project through its partnership with KABOOM!