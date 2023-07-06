A Virginia law designed to stop a medical billing practice that cost patients tens of thousands of dollars has slashed the number of disputes over medical practices’ claims.

The law banned “balance billing,” in which medical practices that aren’t in a managed care insurer’s network bill patients for sums above what the insurer pays.

Instead of billing patients, the law says, health care providers are to get the prevailing fee in their community, and disputes were to go to an arbitrator.

But in the second full year of the balance billing law’s existence, the number of arbitrations plunged to 246 for the 12 months ended May 31, down from 709 the year before, according to a report by the State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Insurance.

"My best read is that the system is working the way it was supposed to," said Clark Barrineau, assistant vice president of government affairs at the Medical Society of Virginia.

"For providers who were going too high, plans that were going to low, arbitration is setting the standard," he said.

One big reason is the bureau’s crackdown on medical groups that filed lots of arbitration demands, the bureau said.

In late 2021, the bureau said such requests would be limited to no more than one per week for any medical practice, noting that it had found that “certain provider groups are filing arbitration requests with such frequency as to indicate a general business practice,” which made it difficult to enforce the law.

“In addition, a number of provider groups filing cases reached agreement with the carriers and became in-network providers, thereby eliminating their requests for arbitration,” the bureau said, asked about this year’s sharp drop.

Medical groups had limited success in arbitration – last year, just 37% of arbitrators’ rulings favored providers; this year’s total was 36%.

Doug Gray, executive director of the Virginia Association of Health Plans, said that may have been a factor in the decline – and in decisions by some groups to join insurer networks.

“It costs money to pursue one of these,” he said.

Barrineau, at the medical society, said once an arbitration sets a standard, provider and insurer alike find there's little point to bringing future disputes forward, settling instead at what an arbitrator has ruled.

He said that's probably why arbitrations from anesthesiologist practices dropped to zero from 261 the year before. Arbitrations from emergency room practices fell from 432 to 198.

E.R. and anesthesiology services were a major source of large balance billing of patients before the law, since many of these doctors, while practicing at hospitals that were in an insurer's network were not themselves in the network. When patients were able to pick a hospital for surgery on the basis of its network status, they weren't necessarily aware that those doctors were out of the network. Patients going the E.R. don't always have the option to chose where they go.

Disputes between provider and insurer, like the balance bill charges patients used to receive, can involve hundreds or thousands of dollars.

They arise because insurers negotiate discounts with providers as a trade-off for participation in their networks and the large number of patients who would then see the provider.

But the discounts and the provider charges vary widely.

This spring, an SCC hearing examiner offered a rare glimpse into such disputes, in cases involving the state's biggest health insurer and two emergency room doctors in Southwest Virginia over the $5,560 difference between what the doctors billed and what Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield offered.

The disputes brought in five attorneys and some 375 pages of legal briefs, not counting routine procedural motions, as well as a one-hour hearing and reviews by the Bureau of Insurance staff.

Summing it all up, SCC chief hearing examiner Alexander Skirpan found there were nine different ways of determining what the same ER services ought to cost.

In one case, an emergency room physicians’ practice billed Anthem $2,089 for one patient’s visit to the LewisGale Alleghany hospital in Low Moor, while Anthem offered $238. The same group billed Anthem $1,416 for treated a patient at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery ER in Blacksburg. Anthem offered $180.43.

In both cases, the group responded with bills for less than it originally charged but significantly more than Anthem offered. In these cases, the arbitrator found for the doctors.

When Anthem appealed, Skirpin found no grounds to reverse the arbitrator's findings. The matter is now pending before the full State Corporation Commission for a final decision.

