Take a look at the timelapse video from the Shenandoah National Park webcam to gauge how much smoke is billowing into Virginia from Canadian wildfires. Bit by bit, the image of the Blue Ridge Mountains becomes harder and harder to discern through the thickening haze.

As of Thursday at 7 a.m., the U.S. Air Quality Index at airnow.gov ranked the area around the park at 163. Anything over 150 is considered unhealthy.

The worst air quality in Virginia on Thursday was in the northern part of the state, which the state Department of Environmental Quality classified as “very unhealthy.”

“People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion,” the department said.

If you look closely, you can see a small, circular area of clearer skies immediately in the wake of the thunderstorms in central Virginia this afternoon.



Brighter whites moving east are the thunderstorms, while broad gray tones moving in from the west mark the wildfire smoke. pic.twitter.com/IjyNgYoSIf — Sean Sublette (@SeanSublette) June 8, 2023

The Richmond and Hampton Roads areas were ranked as “unhealthy” on Thursday.

The haze was evident from the top of the West Point Pamunkey River Bridge, where a faint band of smoke was visible along the skyline, even after Thursday afternoon showers.