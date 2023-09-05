A 28-year-old Washington, D.C., woman died Monday on the Outer Banks after she was overtaken by powerful waves at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Authorities were called to the northern section of the village of Avon at about 2:30 p.m. for an unresponsive visitor in the ocean, the National Park Service said in a news release.
A witness told authorities the woman was “overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf.”
Shortly after she disappeared, witnesses saw her face-down in rough ocean conditions, the release said. A bystander and a bodyboarder on the beach helped bring her to shore.
Despite lifesaving efforts by local first responders, the woman died. The park service did not release her name.
People are also reading…
Red “No Swimming” flags were up at beaches from Corolla to Ocracoke this weekend as former hurricanes Franklin and Idalia churned offshore, creating large swells, rough surf and dangerous shorebreak.
On Sunday, electronic signs warning of deadly rip currents were set up on N.C. 12 just south of the Oregon Inlet Bridge warning beachgoers of the dangers of swimming in the ocean. Rip current risk along the Outer Banks was expected to continue through Tuesday evening.
Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water, the National Weather Service says.
If you’re caught in a rip, stay calm and swim parallel to the shoreline or float or tread water until you’re out of the current. If you can’t escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
This morning's top headlines: Burning Man exodus; Jill Biden; Duke stuns Clemson
Burning Man exodus; Jill Biden with COVID; US Open reaches quarterfinals; plus more top news this morning.
Partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man festival by a late summer storm were allowed to start leaving Monday afternoon after muddy roads dried up enough for them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. An unusual late-summer storm turned the weeklong fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain had fallen at the festival site Friday. At least one death has been reported. But festival organizers say it wasn't weather-related.
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House says the first lady received the positive test result Monday. She is experiencing only mild symptoms. President Joe Biden was tested Monday evening but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president will continue testing regularly and will be monitored for symptoms. Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, while the president has returned to the White House.,
Biden will award Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
President Joe Biden is awarding the Medal of Honor to an Army pilot from the Vietnam War who risked his life to rescue a reconnaissance team that was about to be overrun by the enemy, facing almost certain death. Biden is recognizing Larry Taylor of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, at a White House ceremony on Tuesday. The Army says the then-first lieutenant flew his Cobra attack helicopter on the night on June 18, 1968, to rescue the four men. Taylor landed under heavy enemy fire. The men scrambled to the chopper and clung to its exterior as he whisked them to safety.
More than 300 people were killed by cluster munitions in Ukraine in 2022, surpassing Syria as the country with the highest number of deaths from the controversial weapons for the first time in a decade. That's according to the Cluster Munition Coalition’s annual report. In Syria, civilians still regularly fall victim to the scattered remnants from cluster strike attacks from years before. Often it is children who are maimed or killed when they unknowingly pick up the ordnance. The world has sought to ban cluster weapons, but Syria, Russia, Ukraine and the United States — which has said it will start supplying them to Ukraine — remain holdouts.
A U.S. official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine. The official was not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang recently and tried to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia. She said the U.S. has information that Kim "expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia.”
The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office has got underway. The embattled Republican is in the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption that have shadowed him for years. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race and taking control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. The proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account.
Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. Hayes says Harwell died of acute liver failure. Smash Mouth released two platinum albums, the 1997 ska-fueled debut “Fush Yu Mang” and 1999’s “Astro Lounge,” featuring some of the band’s biggest hits, including the platinum single “All Star.” That appeared in the movie “Shrek,” alongside the band’s cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.” The band's other hits include “Walkin' on the Sun” and “Then the Morning Comes.”
Coco Gauff plays the opening match in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, though not against the opponent that was expected. Jelena Ostapenko will be on the opposite side of the net Tuesday after the No. 20 seed knocked out defending champion Iga Swiatek on Sunday night. The other women's quarterfinal is No. 10 Karolina Muchova against No. 30 Sorana Cirstea. On the men's side, Frances Tiafoe can book a return to the semifinals with a victory over fellow American Ben Shelton. Another American, Taylor Fritz, would await the winner if he can finally beat No. 2 Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career. He is 0-7 against the 23-time Grand Slam champion.
Riley Leonard broke loose from a tackler and sprinted to the open for a 44-yard touchdown that highlighted Duke’s tough and physical performance that shocked ninth-ranked Clemson 28-7 in the season opener for both teams. Jaquez Moore and Jordan Waters ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns to turn this into an unexpected blowout of the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite.