The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office has got underway. The embattled Republican is in the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption that have shadowed him for years. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race and taking control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. The proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account.