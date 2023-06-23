The driver of a truck that went overboard Thursday afternoon on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has likely been located, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
“We do believe the individual is in the tractor-trailer,” Capt. Jennifer Stockwell said Friday.
Divers who have been conducting search operations saw someone in the vehicle, Stockwell said around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
“We haven’t formally closed the search,” she said. “We’re waiting for identification and to confirm the individual is who we believe was in the truck.”
The vehicle was traveling northbound from Virginia Beach to the Eastern Shore when it fell off the side of the bridge around 1:50 p.m., about a mile from Chic’s Beach, officials said.
After reviewing tollbooth footage, the Coast Guard and other authorities determined one person, a man, was in the vehicle. The company that the driver works for also told authorities only one person was in the truck, Stockwell said. She didn’t know the name of the company but said the driver was hauling landscaping supplies.
Recovery efforts have been challenging because the tractor-trailer is submerged in the water between the northbound and southbound bridge sections, “making it a more complicated recovery between the trestles,” she said.
The truck will first need to be moved to the west side of the southbound bridge in order for the crane barge to lift it out of the water, she said.
Divers will rig up the vehicle with lifting straps, and once it has been recovered, it will be transported on the barge to shore for analysis, Stockwell said.
