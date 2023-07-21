A Chester man died in a two-vehicle crash in Brunswick County early Friday.

The Virginia State Police said Derrick Thomas Carlisle, 26, died at the scene.

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. when a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on Old Stage Road crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2016 Nissan Altima, police said.

Carlisle was the only person in the Cobalt. The driver of the Nissan was flown to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said neither was wearing a seat belt and that speed appears to be a factor.