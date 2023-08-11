 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Heartbroken': Veteran Chesterfield fire captain dies in crash near West Point

A longtime Chesterfield County firefighter died in a crash near West Point while driving to work Friday morning. 

Capt. Jason Ware, 46, had worked for Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services for 20 years and was assigned to the Chester Fire Station. 

Virginia State Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway in King and Queen County shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. Police said two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane of Route 33. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Ware is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and express our sincere condolences to Capt. Ware's family," said Fire Chief Loy Senter Jr. in a statement. "The department will be providing support as needed to the family and coworkers during this very difficult time."

