Columbia Gas, the utility that serves 290,000 Virginia customers, wants to extend a stepped-up effort to replace pipes and other equipment and to expand it with a new approach to detecting leaks.

To do that, it asked the State Corporation Commission to approve plans that include increasing the surcharge on customers’ bills to cover these costs, by $1.77 a month for a total monthly surcharge of $2.73.

That surcharge would cover $209 million worth of work over the next three years, including the replacement next year of its 35-year-old Petersburg point of delivery, the facility that connects the lines serving 11,500 people in that city and Hopewell with an interstate pipeline.

That work includes replacing an undersized heater to prevent the freezing that can cause outages and too much pressure on its lines, as well as larger regulators, since the current ones can become overloaded, Brian K. Roberts, manager of field engineering, said in Columbia’s SCC filing.

In 2026, the company plans to replace regulators, heater and other equipment at its Ecoff point of delivery, which serves 17,900 customers in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, he said.

Each of these is expected to cost $3.7 million.

Expanding a new approach to detecting leaks – basically, patrolling along pipelines and facilities with sensitive monitoring equipment mounted in a vehicle – will cost more than $5.1 million over the next three years.

This approach, supplemented by the traditional foot patrols gas utilities use, means a faster response to leaks, said Dan B. Rowe, manager of risk assessment for Columbia’s Indiana-based parent company.

The company has used the mobile equipment on one vehicle along more than 1,000 miles last year. It wants to add more vehicles in the years ahead.

The big spending would come from Columbia Gas’ continuing systemwide effort to replace bare steel, aging coated steel and first-generation plastic pipelines, an effort Roberts said would cost $42.2 million next year.

In addition, replacing a 70-year-old, 8-inch diameter high-pressure pipeline that runs through densely populated parts of Northern Virginia would cost $28.2 million, while continuing replacement of an even older 6-inch pipeline in Lynchburg and Lexington would cost $24.1 million.

Columbia Gas has spent $403.9 million on such system updates since 2011, and the program that allows it to seek a surcharge for this work has funded a roughly seven-fold increase in annual spending on upgrades, Roberts said.

"There is now a stronger focus on replacing facilities as opposed to 16 simply making short-term repairs," because of the surcharge authorization, he said.

By replacing cast iron, bare steel, and coated steel, the company has cut greenhouse gas emissions by 8,500 metric tons a year, he said.

Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities, which operates the gas utility that serves the city and Henrico County has more than 870 known leaky pipes, according to its records. Last year, the city lost nearly $4 million worth of gas, according to purchasing receipts reviewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

