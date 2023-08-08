Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County on Monday morning.
Police said that a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu, which was being driven southbound by Ivan Franco, 26, of Pearland, Texas, ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail at mile marker 40.2 in Dinwiddie at around 6:45 a.m. Monday.
The front-seat passenger, Xmeina Flores-Choquemaqui, 26, of Peru, died from her injuries on the scene, according to police. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Franco has been charged with reckless driving in connection with the incident. The crash remains under investigation.
From the Archives: 27 photos of Willow Lawn
04-22-1965 (cutline): Willow Lawn took on a French look today as the shopping center opened its second annual April-in-Paris sales promotion, which will run through Saturday. Beverly Brookshire, an RPI student from Winton, N.C. waits on (left to right) Yves Kob, director of special events for the French government tourist bureau; State Sen. E.E. Willey; Mrs. Mary C. Hankins, president of the Willow Lawn Retail Merchants Association, and Jean-Marie Delacourt of French Lines.
Carl Lynn
04-22-1966 (cutline):Willow Lawn opened its three-day April in Paris festival yesterday. Among those who helped open the festival with colorful ceremonies on the Willow Lawn Mall were (from left); State Sen. E.E. Willey, Mary Tom Montgomery of Norfolk, who is Miss Virginia, and Yvon Lavaud, commercial counselor from the French embassy.
Staff photo
12-24-1964 (cutline): The third floor being added to Miller & Rhoads store int he Willow Lawn shopping center is taking shape above the existing store, extending over the S&W Cafeteria as well as over the present store building, has an area of about 28,000 square feet. Construction is due to be completed by next fall.
Staff photo
03-17-1987 (cutline):Tony Johnson sweeps up the mall near Miller & Rhoads in the remodeled Shops at Willow Lawn.
Don Long
04-02-1987: Willow Lawn Mall
Staff photo
04-01-1987 (cutline): The Shops at Willow Lawn made an impressive debut and put out an equally impressive spread last night at a preview galas to benefit Maymont's Adopt-A-Living-Thing program. Most of the 115 stores will open today.
Staff photo
10-20-1987: Willow Lawn Mall
Lindy Keast Rodman
11-08-1957 (cutline): Against a background of modern sculpture in the mall, Willow Lawn executives plan sales promotions for the second year of the shopping center's operation. They are (left to right) John Massey of Galeski Photo Center, Vincent M. Montsinger Jr. of Merchants association and John Giesel of G.C. Murphy's.
Staff photo
02-02-1977: Willow Lawn
Carl Lynn
03-03-1961: Willow Lawn Shopping Center
Staff photo
06-03-1966 (cutline): These large box culverts are presently being constructed in Jordan's Branch just west of Willown Lawn Shopping Center as part of an over-all project to deepen and widen the flood-prone waterway. Although the work is being performed in the county, the city is bearing the major part of the cost and directly the project because most of the water that runs through the drainage facility in this area come from the city. The entire project will cost an estimated $275,000. The county has appropriated $75,000 and the city is financing the rest of the work.
Staff photo
11-08-1956 (cutline): Here's how part of the Willow Lawn shopping center looks to a shopper walking north. At right is Dell's, a record-magazine store. Other stores are Giant Food, G.C. Murphy variety store, Jacobs & Levy clothing store and Advance, automobile supply firm.
Staff photo
01-16-1957 (cutline): View of the J.C. Penney Co. opening tomorrow at Willow Lawn Shopping Center.
Staff photo
11-08-1956 (cutline): First in Richmond--Giant Food Stores' first Richmond outlet is this 18,000-square-foot building in the Willow Lawn shopping center. The grocery has been open since September.
Staff photo
12-26-1962: Willow Lawn.
Staff photo
11-08-1956 (cutline): Abstract Centerpiece--Wolfgang Behl, formerly of Richmond, was the sculpter of this fiberglass centerpiece, the feature of the mall at the Willow Lawn shopping center. The mall, in the center f the 40-acre project, is framed by Japanese holly.
Staff photo
04-02-1987 (cutline): A crowd fills the food court atrium, where shoppers will be able to pick and choose.
Don Long
10-11-1988: Willow Lawn
Gary Burns
01-30-1990 (cutine): New Look--The finishing touches are being added to the Willow Lawn Theater, which reopens Friday with four screens, two auditoriums on an upper level and two below.
Gary Burns
10-13-1988 (cutline): Renovation of The Shops at Willow Lawn has been named project of the year by Richmond Real Estate Group, an association of about 60 commercial real estate executives. The award, presented last night, cited the $20 million refurbishing of the 32-year-old shopping center for its impact on the real estate community and area. The International Council of Shopping Centers also has cited the mall renovation as one of the nation's top projects.
Gary Burns
04-02-1987: Willow Lawn Grand Opening.
Lindy Keast Rodman
12-18-1985 (cutline): New signs, overhang are early part of $9 million face lift for shopping center.
Gary Burns
04-02-1987: Willow Lawn Grand Opening.
Lindy Keast Rodman
03-16-1987: Williow Lawn renovation.
Don Long
03-16-1987 (cutline): Willow Lawn renovation food court.
Don Long
03-16-1987 (cutline): Willow Lawn renovation.
Don Long
1960 Photo of Willow Lawn area.
UNKNOW