How police body camera footage remains from public view in Virginia

The introduction of body-worn cameras promised to change policing. But in Virginia, cameras haven’t always brought the clarifying sunshine that advocates promised.

That’s partly because of a cobweb of legal rules that keeps them from public view, although police say they get a lot of value out of the videos internally, for training and complaint reviews.

Body-worn cameras have trickled into Virginia police forces, even predating the 2020 death of George Floyd, which heralded nationwide protests and calls for police transparency. In that case, iPhone video from a passerby and body-worn camera footage from police helped lawyers achieve a murder verdict for Derek Chauvin, the officer whose knee pinned Floyd's neck to the pavement.

Although they are still not legally required by the state of Virginia, departments largely welcomed the cameras on the basis that they would exonerate police officers who’d been maligned in the public sphere.

Police reform advocates, like the NAACP, were invested as well. Virginia’s NAACP said in a statement that it believed the cameras would “restore public confidence in law enforcement.”

The reality is that neither promise has fully come to fruition. Often, either side sees what it wants in police videos.

For example: In January, Henrico police officer Timothy G. Million III was indicted by a grand jury for voluntary manslaughter. The jury made the indictment after watching body-worn camera footage of Million shooting a motorist on Interstate 64.

But a month later, a judge dismissed the case after showing the same video in a public hearing.

In summer 2022, Oliver Holley was arrested in downtown Richmond. Holley was sent to jail for two nights on felony charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, which carries a six-month mandatory minimum.

Two body-worn cameras were released by Holley as his case approached trial. The video shows Holley refusing to get off East Broad Street and then backing away as a Richmond officer initiates physical contact. The officer wrestles Holley to the ground, where he flails and curses at the arresting officer.

Holley’s arrest warrant – signed by officer Samuel Yoon – alleges he assaulted Yoon’s partner, who only ever seems to come in contact with Holley’s flailing feet as Yoon is putting on handcuffs. Otherwise, the video does not show the alleged assault.

Still, that didn’t exonerate Holley, whose case dragged on for another six months until it was dropped on the morning of his trial.

Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards later said police were responding to a 911 call about someone who looked like Holley who was acting violently with a glass bottle. The judge later ruled that call couldn't be admitted as evidence.

“I am deeply disturbed by this attempt to tarnish the integrity and reputation of Officer Yoon and the Richmond Police Department,” Edwards said in a Facebook post. “This allegation is categorically false.”

Edwards declined several interview requests.

Said Richmond Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin: “Just because you didn’t see it on camera doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Kicking, biting, spitting, scratching, it’s all assault on a” law enforcement officer.

Body-worn camera footage can be withheld by prosecutors

Quite often, video never becomes public. In some cases, departments still don’t have them, since they aren’t mandated under Virginia law. That’s the case for the Virginia State Police, the state’s largest police force.

It’s also true of the investigation into the death of Irvo Otieno. Body-worn camera footage from deputies dayslong interactions with him before his death is notably absent.

Otieno died of asphyxiation, according to a preliminary medical examiner's report, after seven officers pinned him for 11 minutes in the intake room of Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County. Video evidence used in the case was recorded on CCTV cameras.

Those videos don’t have crucial audio that might explain the deputies’ rational for pinning him on the ground for several minutes – after which he was pronounced dead.

In others, the fine-print of Virginia’s Legal Code is to blame. Virginia FOIA statutes allow police agencies to keep footage secret, although they can become public in criminal or civil proceedings. The statute allows them to withhold any records that are the subject of an “ongoing investigation.”

Body-worn camera footage can also be withheld by prosecutors, who can flag the video as “restricted dissemination material”, or “RDM”. That means that it can’t be released outside of the court proceedings.

Since the Holley case, Ashley Shapiro, Holley’s public defender, said their office has been seeing more videos released with the “RDM” classification.

Plus, in departments with body-worn cameras, not all officers wear them. Detectives, like the RPD detective sued by Wynn, are one example.

Used for training review

In Chesterfield, police officers say the cameras have brought benefits. Supervisors randomly audit cops on patrol, said Liz Caroon, a spokesperson for the department. They also use the footage to investigate internal and civilian complaints.

Many police departments have adopted the practice of using body cam for training review. It’s a promising idea with support from criminal justice experts - and, increasingly, from cops themselves.

“Officers don’t want them at first, but then when they’re implemented, they see them as very useful,” said William Pelfrey, professor of criminal justice and author of two studies on body-worn camera implementation. “They exonerate officers.”

Pelfrey says a key point here is how often the departments randomly audit.

In Chesterfield, supervisors are required to view four randomly selected patrol incidents per month. At the Hanover Sheriff's office, it's more frequent at once per week, said Lt. James Cooper, spokesperson for the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

When footage was pulled up to investigate civilian complaints, Chesterfield’s internal affairs department found 21% to have merit.

“These complaints are overwhelmingly ‘unsustained’, said Dave Shand, operation support bureau commander. Unsustained means supervisors don't find evidence to back the complaint.

But internal complaints - which are anonymously filed by another member of the department - are the opposite. A total of 79% of these were sustained, meaning that supervisors did find substantiating evidence.

Caroon said these complaints are helping the police force become more accountable, although, ultimately, each department is investigating itself.

The department says it spends an estimated $250,000 annually on storage for all the footage, a hidden cost which often isn't associated with camera implementation.

Only departments with a Civilian Review Board are being investigated by outside parties. Just two of those exist in Virginia, in the City of Charlottesville and in Fairfax County.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

