Derrick Thompson was driving to work when he was pulled over for an expired inspection sticker.

Within a few minutes, a Virginia State trooper was leaning into his window on a stretch of Fairfax County highway, waving a finger at Thompson and telling him “you’re going to get you’re a– kicked,” if he didn’t reply with the trooper’s request to exit the vehicle, according to footage of the 2021 interaction.

The trooper, Charles Hewitt, was let go by the Virginia state police after video emerged from the incident. The video didn’t come from a body-worn camera, but from Thompson’s cellphone.

That's because Hewitt didn’t have a camera, and nor do the majority of Virginia State Police troopers. The force, comprising 1,850 officers, has not been made to equip them, even as most locality police forces in Virginia have used cameras for several years.

In Virginia, the legislature pushed body-worn camera reform in the wake of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The legislation was welcomed, with critics and supporters of the police both saying transparency was needed around controversial police-civilian interactions.

Several police departments adopted cameras, including Arlington, Virginia Beach and Richmond.

The Virginia State Police has yet to do so, citing costs. Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for the state police, estimated the cost to their police force at $17.1 million.

With 1,800 officers, the VSP is just over three times the size of the Richmond Police Department, which has 581 uniformed officers, according to police payroll databases from both agencies.

Geller said it isn’t about willpower, but dollars and cents.

“Despite there not being any legislative mandate requiring Virginia law enforcement to have body-worn cameras, the Virginia State Police continues to work to secure funding to support the resources and equipment needed for a department-wide body-worn camera program,” Geller said.

“Due to the sheer size and scope of being a statewide agency, the training required for usage and uploading of footage, data storage, regular maintenance of equipment, etc., to equip state police personnel with body cameras would cost approximately $17.1 million over a span of five years,” Geller said.

William Pelfrey, professor of criminal justice at Virginia Commonwealth University, was critical of VSP’s response.

“That’s not a good reason,” Pelfrey said. “It’s expensive to lose a lawsuit too.”

Pelfrey described VSP as “the exact agency where you want a body worn camera, because it's a face-to-face interaction.”

VSP’s position has been bolstered by the reticence of state commonwealth attorneys.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

As early as 2018, a state prosecutors association told Virginia lawmakers that they’d need more money and staffing to handle all the footage that cops would generate - not just from VSP but from all police departments that charge crimes.

That’s because, by law, prosecutors would be required to watch footage before trial. The more footage, the more work, and the more work, the slower the overall court system moves, said Amanda Howie, administrator of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth Attorneys,

Howie emphasized that the group had “absolutely not lobbied against Virginia State Police implementing Body-Worn Cameras.”

“Our position on whether a law enforcement entity has BWCs are policy and budget matters for the entity, jurisdiction, and funding source(s),” Howie said. “We just ask that our needs be factored in.”

