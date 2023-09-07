The state’s only maximum security psychiatric hospital has seen a significant spike in medical emergencies in the past two years, according to data released by the state agency that oversees the facility.

In 2017, Central State Hospital saw 13 medical emergencies. In 2022, the hospital had nearly 49, the records show, nearly a four-fold increase. And this year, the hospital has already recorded 52 incidents and is on track to break a record in the past six years of data.

The information was released to The Times-Dispatch by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services, which manages Central State Hospital.

A total of 19 patients have died at Central State Hospital in that same time period, with four of those deaths occurring this year, the data shows.

Virginia experiencing outbreak of disease that causes meningitis The statewide outbreak has resulted in 27 cases and five deaths since June 2022. In all but one case, the patient was unvaccinated.

The state tracks the number of instances by the staff dialing a “10-60” code on their radios — a classification that notifies medical staff that a patient needs help.

Meghan Maguire, a spokesperson for the department, said that there are clear reasons for the hospital’s frequent medical emergencies.

She said a significant number of the calls stem from only four patients whose conditions have “manifested as medical complications.” The patients identities are protected by patient confidentiality law.

“Calls related to these four individuals comprised 79% of the 10-60 calls in 2022 and 52% of the 10-60 calls in 2023 thus far,” Maguire said.

Maguire also said that 10-60 codes don’t always indicate a medical emergency. They can also be used when a patient has a minor injury, Maguire said.

“The vast majority of calls are not for a life-threatening reason and do not require EMS assistance,” Maguire said.

In July, a 19-year-old patient named Tramil Anthony Brown died. The hospital has yet to release information about Brown’s death.

After rise in violence, Virginia hospitals rewrite their security plans But staffers say hospitals aren't applying a new law correctly and that lightly trained guards aren't capable of deterring a person seeking violence.

Brown was a pre-trial detainee accused of first-degree murder. He lived in Henrico County. He died in the hospital’s sixth ward, according to a patient, who said the medical staff attempted to resuscitate Brown.

Tonya Brown, Tramil’s mother, said she was told of her son’s death by another patient. Brown said she called the hospital for days, ultimately to hear few details because the death is under investigation.

She said her son was in “perfect health,” and that she and her husband, Milton Brown, visited Tramil every weekend.

“He was found dead on the bed at Central State. Nineteen years old. And had no issues, none,” Brown said. “C’mon, my baby was good.”

Brown said that the hospital’s medical director, Brandi Justice, had sent them a letter regarding his death, but that it had yet to arrive. Brown was told that medical staff did everything they could to help her son, she said, including rushing him to a local hospital.

“There was a wrongful death that occurred under their watch,” said Milton Brown, Tramil’s father.

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police has said they have been investigating the death.

His death was preceded by the case of Irvo Otieno, who died in the hospital’s admission area. Otieno died while being restrained by Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as three Central State Hospital employees. His death was ruled a homicide, and eight defendants are on track for trials on charges of second-degree murder.

Charges against two of the three hospital employees have since been dismissed. Charges remain for Wavie Lavon Jones, a technician at the hospital.

In May, the news outlet Insider reported on a substantiated report of violence against a patient by Jones. The incident occurred after the patient became violent, “repeatedly punching a nurse,” a hospital investigator wrote. Jones struck the patient’s back five times with a closed fist, the report said.

The incident was reviewed on video, and the patient later denied that he was injured during the incident.

Insider reported that Central State Hospital investigators had substantiated a total of 31 complaints of physical abuse against patients, as well as 9 for verbal abuse and 3 for patient exploitation. The complaint numbers were obtained by Insider through a public records request.

Another 230 claims of physical abuse were found by investigators to be unsubstantiated.

Dinwiddie County Sheriff DT “Duck” Adams said that confrontations between staff and patients have always occurred. “That’s always happened for as long as I’ve been here,” Adams said. “And I’ve been here forty years.”

However, Adams said that the hospital appeared to be under control in recent months, owing to fewer calls to the county’s EMTs.

Psychiatric hospital deaths often come under public scrutiny. Mentally ill patients have difficulty advocating for themselves and violence isn’t uncommon.

Some states have moved toward more accountability.

Last month, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that state officials could not prevent the release of a report about a patient who choked to death on food while he was in the state’s only maximum-security hospital: Whiting Forensic Hospital.

Shortly after, another patient settled a $9 million civil suit to the family of a man whose brother was abused numerous times by hospital staff in Connecticut.

An investigation initiated after that death led to the firings of nearly three dozen workers and reforms at Whiting, the AP reported.