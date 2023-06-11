When Mary Stickler got off the phone with her daughter last spring, she had no idea that it would be the final time, to date, that she would hear from her.

Maggie Stickler, who contacted her mother or one of her four brothers almost every single day, had called on Saturday, April 16, 2022 — the day before Easter Sunday.

“She said, ‘I’ll talk to you again tomorrow,’” said Mary, 60.

And while Maggie did send a text to the family group chat on Easter, she never made the promised phone call.

“We never heard from her again,” Mary said.

Margaret Ann “Maggie” Stickler, 21, and from the Roanoke area, was last seen in Richmond on April 17, 2022. Police said Maggie's boyfriend, Mitchell Cooper, was one of the last people to see her alive. Cooper told police that he saw Maggie leave the Richmond Motel on Chamberlayne Avenue. Maggie was also spotted in the Gilpin Court neighborhood in Jackson Ward on or around that same day, police added. After that, the trail goes cold.

Mary Stickler and her son, Ethan Stickler, 24, knew almost immediately that something was wrong. As their attempts to contact Maggie went unanswered, they began reaching out to friends and acquaintances. It soon became clear that nobody had heard from her. It was “uncharacteristic,” Mary Stickler said, for Maggie to completely cut off all contact.

“Even when she knew I was going to be mad, she would usually tell me stuff,” Mary Stickler said, adding that her daughter almost always texted her back despite whatever might be going on in her life.

Maggie, who struggled with drug addiction, was in Richmond to attend a rehab program. In January 2021, she overdosed on Xanax and nearly died. After that and other incidents, Mary Stickler told her daughter that she needed to get help. “I said, ‘You can’t come home, you’ve got to go to rehab,’” she recounted.

With her mom's support, Maggie began exploring recovery programs around Virginia. After completing a program in Salem, close to her mother’s home, she was advised by counselors to stay in a sober living facility. Mary Stickler said the idea was for her daughter to do her treatment in a new place so that she that she could avoid past pitfalls as she worked on her sobriety.

That brought her to Richmond.

But the program did not work out. Mary Stickler found another one and, although it was better, Maggie's old patterns of behavior soon resurfaced, she said.

'She was hurting a lot more than we could tell'

Mary Stickler said her daughter's drug use began as early as high school. She believes Maggie, who showed signs of depression in her teen years, was deeply affected by the passing of her father, Ben Stickler, who died of cancer when Maggie was only 14.

“After her dad died, that’s when she really started to change,” she said, “but she did a good job hiding a lot of things. She wasn’t someone who liked to talk about how she was feeling. She kept a lot of it in.”

In the year since the disappearance, Mary Stickler's attorney has retained Ken Mosley, a private investigator and consultant based in Richmond.

Mosley, a Richmond-area native, spent 30 years working as a senior special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In the course of his three decades with the ATF, he arrested firearms traffickers, arsonists and cigarette traffickers from 13 different countries. He was at the Pentagon for the 9/11 terrorist attack investigations; was in Waco, Texas during the siege on the Branch Davidian compound; and worked on the D.C. sniper case. After his retirement, Mosley decided to apply his extensive experience to a new line of work; he opened a private investigation firm, The 2963 Group, Inc., in 2019.

“Our goal is to bring Maggie home. That’s it,” Mosley said of his involvement in the case.

Mosley and his team of investigators work closely with the Richmond Police Department, whose investigation is ongoing. They share information, leads and possible evidence. Mosley’s advantage, he said, is that, unlike police detectives who are burdened by numerous cases, he can afford to be more selective and devote the bulk of his time, energy and resources to specific cases like Maggie’s.

Mosley stressed that he is conducting the investigation “with a sense of urgency,” leaving no stone unturned. In addition to her former home at Eco Flats, Mosley has checked the medical examiner’s office, hospitals, motels, shelters, churches, parks, public transit stations and vehicles, public buildings such as libraries, rehab meetings and businesses that she frequented and other places he heard she has stayed before, such as the Interstate 95 overpass near Chamberlayne Avenue, Brooklyn Park and wooded areas around Richmond. He tracks her phone records, bank accounts, social media accounts and health insurance use. He has surveilled neighborhoods in which she was known to spend time, and has shown her photo to hundreds of people.

“We have been reactive as well as proactive,” Mosley said. “We have gone to untold places trying to find her

“We have exhausted every lead possible, but we’re still not quitting.”

A host of unanswered questions

Mosley has a handful of theories, but says he is not ruling anything out.

Police have a host of unanswered questions. Why, last June, did a man named Michael Schutrumpf, who was arrested in Henrico County for assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, have Maggie's Social Security card? When questioned about Maggie's disappearance, police said Schutrumpf made comments that they found concerning; police added that Cooper and Schutrumpf are acquaintances. And why did Maggie's cell phone ping near Louisville, Kentucky, in the week following her disappearance?

Richmond police Detective Clarence Key said that Cooper is a person of interest in the case, and described him as “hesitant” to cooperate with the investigation. Cooper’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Schutrumpf has since died of a drug overdose, according to police.

Key encouraged anyone with information to come forward. “You might think it is something small or insignificant,” he said, “but that information could be the thing that brings closure to this case and helps us find Maggie.” He said his “heart goes out” to Maggie’s mother and the entire Stickler family.

In sharing Maggie's story with the media, Mosley hopes to “get as many eyes on this as humanly possible.”

“The more people that are looking for Maggie,” he said, “the better.”

“Please think of it as ‘this is not just some girl on drugs, this is somebody’s daughter with a promising future.’ And we want to get her back so she can continue on with her life and put her family at peace.”

The investigation into the disappearance of Maggie Stickler is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Clarence Key at (804)646-6764 or Ken Mosley at (804)640-9260.