Byrd Rareshide, the former Virginia horse show judge and owner of The Byrd’s Nest Farm in Goochland County, has been indicted on 13 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to court records.

The indictment stems from allegations that Rareshide starved retired show horses that had been left in her care by horse owners around the world. In response to complaints, animal protection officers conducted an investigation of Rareshide's stables and turned over their findings to Goochland officials on Feb. 17. Rareshide initially was charged with 10 counts on Feb. 18. Three additional charges were added March 2.

Each charge corresponds to a horse that was entrusted to her care. Virginia court records list the names of at least seven of the horses, including Scarlett, Terra, Loki, Kallie, Cutter, Ralph and Ginger. At least one horse had to be euthanized after it was removed from Rareshide's farm, according to Rebecca Kramer, a veterinarian at Keswick Equine Clinic.

Rareshide has denied starving the horses and credited their condition to aging, dental issues and disease. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

