'Please report it': Virginia State Police's cold case database after one year

Barbara Jean Monaco and her older sister traveled from their home in Derby, Connecticut, to Virginia Beach on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1978, to celebrate Barbara Jean's 18th birthday. But the trip took a nightmarish turn less than 72 hours later.

Witnesses saw Barbara Jean getting into a car on Pacific Avenue around 1 a.m. Aug. 23, after leaving the Country Comfort bar, where she had been with her sister earlier in the evening. She had a date arranged at a bar called Peabody's, but she never showed up.

Nearly 45 years later, Barbara Jean Monaco is still missing. Multiple people have come forward claiming that they had information about her disappearance or whereabouts, but the trail always went cold again, often in strange ways: One informant ceased to cooperate with police after they refused to offer him immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony, while another potential witness took his own life in 2001 — just hours after giving a statement to authorities.

Now, with help from other law enforcement agencies across Virginia, the Virginia State Police are working to make sure that cases like Barbara Jean's don't continue to go unsolved for decades at a time.

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of an online database designed to give the public a way to easily browse unsolved case files and get in touch with police departments if they have information that might be able to lead to progress in solving the cases.

'Time is your friend'



The term "cold case" conjures up the image of a folder gathering dust in a filing cabinet, just waiting for the possibility that someone will come along with new information that will break the case open. But that's not necessarily an accurate picture.

Lt. Rachel Wigand, who oversees the Virginia Beach Police Department's Cold Case Homicide Unit, says that the unit's two full-time detectives and two part-time investigators are always looking for new leads, but that working cold cases requires turning much of the normal approach to solving homicide cases on its head.

On an active homicide case, the clock is working against police, who are trying to collect as much information as they can as quickly as possible -- not just to arrest a suspect for that specific homicide, but to ensure that there is no longer a threat to the community. But a few years later, she says, "time is your friend."

Shifting circumstances can break down old allegiances and make people more apt to speak up.

"Maybe your friend did see something," Wigand, who has been with VBPD for almost 20 years, said. "Or maybe somebody saw something and it was traumatic at that point in time, but a couple of years later, they went to therapy and now they're able to share things with us."

Operating outside of the immediacy of an active investigation allows cold case detectives to apply the newest crime-solving tools to old cases.

Thomas Kohlbeck, the lead analyst overseeing a team that provides support to VSP's Criminal Intelligence Division, said that national crime databases like the FBI's Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, or ViCAP — established in 1985 and made available to law enforcement agencies across the country in 2008 — had taken big leaps forward in recent years.

Another modern tool that authorities are able to use in investigating cold cases, Kohlbeck said, is investigative genetic genealogy, in which users of certain genealogy services opt in to allow law enforcement agencies to check DNA evidence against the samples that the users provide in an attempt to find familial connections to suspects.

Ancestry.com and 23andMe, two of the most popular genealogy providers, say on their websites that they do not share data with law enforcement officials unless compelled by court order, subpoena or search warrant, but other providers are more willing to share. GEDmatch, one of the services that VSP uses, confirmed that DNA profiles of its users were used in 2018 to identify Joseph DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer.

Cold case investigators are also able to get creative with how they reach out to the community in search of new information.

Virginia Beach's cold case unit produced the docuseries "Virginia Beach Cold Case Files," which is available on the city's YouTube channel and on public access television, with help from the city's communications office. The first episode, "What Happened to Barbara Jean," which explores Monaco's case, won a regional Emmy in 2021 for long-form crime content.

Police in Chesterfield County created a similar series, "Chesterfield Unsolved," with videos on the deaths of David Copeland and Jerry Colyer — both of whom appear in the VSP database.

What's in the database?



The earliest version of the database saved in the Internet Archive's "Wayback Machine," from a little over a week after the site launched last June, listed about 50 cold cases, all of them from VSP. As of May 2023, there are now 205 — spanning all the way from the 1961 death of an unidentified woman near Hillsboro, in Loudoun County, to the case of Mary Rebecca Osborne, who was reported missing in Wise County in May 2017.

Visitors to the database can click through the pages of unsolved homicides, missing persons cases and unidentified persons to see short case descriptions and any photos that are available — though what's there varies highly depending on the case.

A Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of all the cases in the database as of May 1 found that 63 of them included no photos of the victim; an additional 12 had other kinds of images: drawings by sketch artists, facial reconstructions, or pictures of headstones. 83 of the 214 victims — nine case files cover multiple deaths — are women, and 69 are people of color.

19 law enforcement agencies across the state are listed as reporting agencies, though three-quarters of the cases in the database fall under the jurisdiction of either Virginia Beach police or VSP.

The Chesterfield County Police Department, the only Richmond-area agency on the list, started participating in September 2022 and has added contributed nine of its cases to the database so far, but Sgt. Kevin Helton, who leads the CCPD's Unsolved/Major Investigations Group, said that the department is working to get all of its unsolved cases added.

Detective Sgt. George Wade of the Richmond Police Department's Major Crimes unit oversees the city's unsolved cases; more than 60 unsolved homicides are listed on a page on the department's website, with information similar to what is available in the entries in the VSP database. Wade, who has been with RPD for more than 40 years, said in April that he only had help from one other detective due to retirements and other detectives being reassigned to active cases.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch sent questions to RPD about whether there are plans to contribute cases to the database in the future, but the department's public affairs unit was unable to provide answers in time for publication.

The "submit a tip" links at the bottom of each case file are programmed to send emails directly to the agency with jurisdiction over the case, ensuring that VSP does not act as an information bottleneck. And on each visit to the site, the cases featured on the front page refresh, so that no case is given disproportionate priority over the others. Kohlbeck says that's by design, in hopes that different cases appearing will generate more interest in public participation — and as a result, better leads.

"The last thing we would want to do is just set it to stand" in one defined order every time, he said.

'All of this is good'

The database was established by the General Assembly during the 2020 session, in a bill introduced by Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William.

Roem, who is the Democratic candidate for the State Senate seat in District 30, was not the first legislator to propose the establishment of such a database. Former Del. Jim Scott, D-Fairfax, introduced cold case database bills in the 2011 and 2012 sessions, but the measure failed both times — once in committee, once at the appropriations stage.

Scott's successor, Del. Marcus Simon, suggested the database as an idea for Roem to revive when she took office in 2018.

"The cold case database really caught my attention immediately," said Roem, who spent more than 10 years as a newspaper reporter in Prince William County before running for office and pledges on her campaign website to "bring a reporter's sensibility to everything I do as a legislator."

"To me, this is the intersection of transparency, of government accountability, of putting more knowledge into the public's hands," she said. "All of this is good."

But the bill died in appropriations again. Roem said that she was on a "kill list" during her first year, part of a group of Democratic legislators that House Republicans wanted to prevent from successfully passing any legislation.

Finally, in 2020, with help from Dels. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, and Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, both members of the Courts of Justice Committee, to sharpen the language and ensure that the bill would offer privacy protections for crime victims' families, HB 1024 passed without opposition and was signed into law by then-Gov. Ralph Northam.

Even after it was passed, there were potential stumbling blocks. While the $110,000 appropriated for the database in fiscal year 2021 was a little more than one ten-thousandth of Virginia's $74.7 billion expenditure for the year, it was held up by the state's spending freeze in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it was time for the database to launch last June, Roem knew that the public interacting with the database was the only way for it to be successful, so she embarked on an bold press tour across the state, giving interviews to news outlets and appearing on an episode of the true crime podcast "Mind Over Murder."

"If you were a reporter, I talked to your news outlet at some point," she said. "If (reporters) did call me every day, I would talk about the cold case database all the time. I would put it on my schedule — it's 'cold case database hour!'"

'No matter what it is'

The Roanoke Times reported in late July 2022, just over a month after the database launched, that VSP had received a tip leading to the discovery that a person of interest in the 2003 killing of Richard "Dickie" Palmer, of Floyd County, was already incarcerated for life on "a slew of child pornography charges."

But as VSP Special Agent Douglas Hubert noted at the time, one new tip did not mean that the case was closed. And other examples of concrete progress in long-unsolved cases have proven elusive — perhaps something that was to be expected, given that the database is still in its relative infancy.

Despite that, Roem hopeful that if more law enforcement agencies join the effort and people are willing to send in tips, cases will eventually be solved.

"The only way the cold case database can be successful is if the public interacts with it frequently," Roem said. "If even one of those cases is solved because of the existence of this cold case database, then the entire investment is worth it."

Kohlbeck, the state police analyst, echoed the importance of citizen participation.

"We need the public's help in solving these cases," Kohlbeck said. "No matter what it is, whether you think it's small or you think it's big, please report it."

