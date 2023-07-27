Phillip Diamond worked for Virginia State Police for 27 years when he decided to apply for a promotion to become a sergeant.

As a master trooper with a college degree, he had succeeded as a Black man in a department that struggled to recruit minorities. He had worked undercover, in the executive protection unit, and as a sex offender registry investigator.

But on a routine workday in 2017, Diamond arrived at a district office outside Richmond and overheard a white supervisor — a first sergeant who would be involved in the hiring process — make supportive comments to two white troopers about another trooper who wanted to be sergeant, Diamond said in a recent interview.

That preferred candidate was white and had been with the department about six years, and Diamond's understanding was that he did not have a four-year degree.

Although the supervisor did not know it, Diamond had just applied for the open sergeant position, and the same first sergeant who oversaw the preferred candidate sat on the interview panel. Both Diamond and a Black sergeant hoping to transfer were passed up for promotion for the lesser-experienced white trooper.

“You can’t tell me that this wasn’t biased,” Diamond said. “It seems like they are choosing who they want to choose, and it may not be the best qualified person.”

The state’s flagship police agency — which patrols the highways and is often called to investigate public corruption and other police officers when they kill people — has long lacked racial diversity.

There is no shortage of minority job applicants for state trooper. But a review of Virginia State Police data found that white applicants enter Virginia State Police academies at much higher rates than minority applicants. The department says many people who apply do not go through with the process.

In a training academy class that graduates in September, for example, 870 people applied, according to data Virginia State Police provided for this story. About 53% were white and 47% were minorities. But of the 58 people accepted for the academy, 72% were white.

The Virginia legislature in 2007 began including $100,000 in the yearly budget for Virginia State Police to recruit minority troopers, most of which has been spent for that purpose.

Over the years, the number of Asian, Native American and Latino troopers increased slightly, but the percentage of sworn Black employees of the Virginia State Police dropped, according to department data.

Black troopers made up 10% of the department in 2013. They only make up 9% of the department now. The department said it does not have more detail, collectively, about how many Black troopers left for a new job, were fired or retired.

All but one of the top 14 leaders at the agency are white.

The shrinking number of Black troopers — from 197 in 2013 to 172 in spring of this year — comes as Virginia State Police hiring practices are under scrutiny. Police have acknowledged errors in the 2021 hiring of a white former trooper, Austin Lee Edwards, who later kidnapped a 15-year-old girl in California and killed three of her family members. His hiring is the subject of an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

Lawyers for her family allege that Virginia State Police "deliberately buried" the results of Edwards’ failed mental health examination before hiring him. The Virginia State Police superintendent wrote in December to a state watchdog agency and blamed a mistake made by a background investigator for Edwards' hiring.

State Police data show that, out of 1,906 sworn employees, 1,522 are white men and 104 are white women — totaling 85% of the force.

One hundred and fifty are Black men and 22 are Black women — a total of 9% in a state that is 20% Black.

The department’s highest-ranking Black officer retired in April. Lt. Col. Lenmuel Terry issued a message to his colleagues in the department’s newsletter just before he left.

“A diverse workforce has the advantage of having various perspectives, and it is a well known fact that we often learn from the ideas and experiences of others,” Terry wrote. “A lack of diversity on the other hand can lead to groupthink whereby ideas are not challenged and the same mistakes are often repeated.”

Survey of troopers shows concern by minorities

Col. Gary Settle, the commander of Virginia State Police since January 2018, has acknowledged the department needs to do more to diversify.

The department provides eight hours of diversity and inclusion training for all employees, and on May 10 promoted a Black supervisor, Norman Gray, to the rank of major. Gray has been named the department’s chief diversity officer. That role includes watching for disparate impacts in the department.

The department provided data showing an upward trend among minorities and women in Virginia State Police training academies since 2015. Department data also showed that, from 2019 to 2021, the promotional success of minority troopers was slightly above that of white troopers.

The department is not as diverse as it needs to be, Settle said in an interview.

“We realize as an agency how important diversity is. And I’m proud of what we’ve done over the past few years and some of the strides we’ve made,” he said. “There’s still work to be done and we’re committed to doing that.”

Eight of 34 graduates in a training academy class from 2022 were Black. But in a current academy class, just three of 37 trainees are Black. Four other Black men resigned during the training, which continues until September.

The 172 Black sworn employees in Virginia State Police as of this spring out of 1,906 people is down from a decade ago, when there were 213 Black sworn employees out of 1,942 people.

State Police can only promote from within — a state law largely prevents the department from hiring supervisors from the outside. That leaves fewer chances for minorities to move into management. Of 55 people at the rank of lieutenant this spring, 54 were white and one was Hispanic.

The department has had some success since 2015 in recruiting some minority troopers though; Hispanic troopers increased from 37 to 54, Asian troopers increased from 13 to 27 and Native American troopers increased from six to seven, according to department data.

Part of a diversity study completed for the department by a private company in October found that a higher percentage of minority employees than white employees did not perceive a level playing field within Virginia State Police.

About 45% of male troopers of color in the State Police believed the promotion process was not fair, according to the survey results gathered in late 2021. Just 20% of white men said the promotion process was not fair. Lt. Col. Keenon Hook, one of the department's top commanders, noted that a section of the study related to community outreach and relationships found that about 91% of respondents said the department treated people with dignity and respect.

The findings "do not identify any policies, practices, or culture that created barriers for any demographic groups," he said in response to a written follow-up question. Recommendations "centered on improving communications so that employee perceptions better match the reality of the level playing field we have at VSP."

Respondents were granted anonymity, and one of them told the surveyors: “There are plenty of qualified minorities in this agency, but it seems as though they are not qualified enough to be in command and executive positions. The most you will ever see is one minority in the executive staff.”

The authors of the report wrote: “Currently, VSP does not have substantial numbers in the leadership pipelines to significantly advance people of color through the ranks.”

In a section of the report under senior leadership interviews, it said: “More than once during the interviews the slang term ‘good old boy’ network or system was discussed.”

Settle said he found that comment alarming.

“We don’t have a good old boy system in the State Police,” he said. “You’re promoted — you’re recognized on your own merits (and) your accomplishments.”

Settle and other department leaders defended Virginia State Police hiring and promotions. Prior to the survey, they said, they began working on a plan to bring more transparency to the promotions process, which they hope to begin in January.

The department does not collectively track the reasons applicants for training academies are not selected and hired. Police said they found that a higher percentage of Black applicants than white were leaving the application process for an option they liked better.

“We don’t always know the reasons,” Hook said.

The department has had difficulty in recent years even coming close to filling up its training academies. Nearly 300 of 2,170 sworn positions funded by the state budget are open. The starting salary for a trooper is $60,418 a year after graduation — $75,492 in Northern Virginia, where the cost of living is high.

A lack of diversity has been longstanding at the department, which barely had any people of color on staff in the 1970s. In 1971, a special assistant for minority affairs to Gov. Linwood Holton blamed Virginia’s Black community for the lack of diversity in State Police. Just two of 990 troopers were Black.

William B. Robertson, the governor’s aide, said publicly at the time that he found 24 Black applicants for the department, but only five showed up for a test. “This showed a lack of responsibility and I cannot and will not offer excuses for these young men,” he told news outlets at the time.

A federal judge in 1978 found that Virginia State Police discriminated against women and some Black applicants after the U.S. Justice Department accused the department of discrimination. The case was settled with a consent decree in 1982; State Police admitted no wrongdoing, but agreed to recruit, hire and train in a non-discriminatory manner.

State Police recruit at HBCU’s, evangelical colleges

A recruiting unit of the State Police uses the $100,000 annual appropriation from the legislature for advertising, audio and video equipment, travel to college job fairs and laptops for minority students, according to records provided by Virginia State Police in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

In the past five years, Virginia troopers recruited at several historical Black colleges and universities in Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland, including Virginia State University. They partnered with Norfolk State University athletics to advertise and recruit there starting in 2021. The survey last year found the department's partnerships with HBCU's were too limited.

Troopers also recruited at job fairs at large four-year colleges in Virginia and other states from New York to Florida.

And they also used the diversity recruitment funds to recruit at two private, evangelical Christian colleges: Liberty University in Virginia and Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Brenda Goss Andrews is the president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and a former deputy police chief in Detroit, where she oversaw recruiting for nearly three years.

An historic barrier to minorities in policing, she said, is the tension between their communities and the police. Plus, minorities generally do not have law enforcement running in their family as a career.

“African Americans and Hispanics have not gravitated towards policing. Whites have legacy hirings, where their father, grandfather, brothers, all have come to the police department. … African Americans and minorities didn’t enjoy that type of legacy hiring,” she said.

To diversify recruiting in Detroit, she sought job candidates at barber shops, beauty salons and recreation centers in addition to traditional places like big job fairs.

People’s trust of police departments is a factor.

“A young Black male — chances are, they’ve had some experience with the police, or their brother, or their father.”

3 years after George Floyd's death, are local police as diverse as their communities? A special investigation by Lee Enterprises showed that of 105 agencies serving communities identified as diverse, 76 underrepresented the percentages of people of color by 10 points or more.

An overheard conversation

Phillip Diamond, the master trooper who was passed over for promotion to sergeant, provided details about walking into the office and overhearing the sergeant, who was the commander for that area, talking to two troopers. Diamond was in an adjoining room and they did not know he was there.

“He was talking about how he was going to help him to get promoted …. And I heard him say that. And this first sergeant didn’t have a clue as to me putting in for this promotion also,” Diamond said. “So when I walked around the corner and I looked at him, I said, ‘Oh, you’re going to help this guy … try to get promoted huh?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do everything I can to try to help him get promoted.’”

Diamond considered himself a role model, with a clean record.

When it came time to interview, Diamond sat across from that same sergeant with the preferred candidate, who was on the interview panel.

The white, preferred candidate got the job.

“I left the State Police because of that,” said Diamond, who said he enjoyed being a trooper and working with some good troopers and leaders. He now works for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In his home office in New Kent County, a suburban area outside Richmond, he displays his Virginia State Police memorabilia — including his badge and patch.

In response, Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, this month referenced a misdemeanor domestic assault charge Diamond faced in 2008, nine years before he applied to be a sergeant. That charge was dismissed by a judge, and the state ordered the department to reinstate Diamond at his position. He received back pay and filed an internal affairs complaint, alleging a state police agent made a false statement in paperwork and lied in court about the criminal charge that was dismissed. Diamond later got the charge expunged from court records and was promoted from senior trooper to master trooper.

Diamond said no one at state police mentioned that charge to him during his 2017 application for promotion. He filed a complaint about the promotion process, and a state police review found no indication of bias or favoritism by the interview panel.

Eric Branch of Chesterfield County, an advocate in Virginia for restoring voting rights to people who have completed felony prison sentences, monitors the lack of diversity at Virginia State Police. Branch hoped to get a job as a trooper in 2018, but was denied, presumably because he had felony convictions 30 years prior stemming from a breaking and entering, a case in which he had been later pardoned.

He said he wonders why governor after governor in Virginia have not fixed the lack of diversity.

“We’ve never had Black leadership in this agency before, in the history since its inception,” Branch said.