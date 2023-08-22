Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after officers discovered the body of a man on Route 1 in Caroline County Tuesday morning.

Police said the body was found at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday a half mile south of Route 207. Evidence at the scene suggests he was struck by a vehicle in the overnight hours, police said. Officers are in the process of confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

There is no suspect vehicle at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone, or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

