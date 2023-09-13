An 11-month-old infant and a dog were left in a hot car in York County on Tuesday and died — and a caretaker is facing charges.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said in a press conference Wednesday that a man brought Myrical Wicker to the emergency room at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News. Emergency room staff went to the man’s car and found the child wrapped in a garbage bag.

Kristen Danielle Graham, 40, had a history of caring for Myrical for days at a time, police said. Myrical's mother, a 17-year-old, would often leave her with Graham, who was a family friend and lived nearby, police said.

Montgomery said Graham had been caring for the child for about two days, and on Tuesday, she took the child with her to buy cigarettes and returned at about 8 a.m. Once home, Graham left the child and the dog in the car until about 2:30 p.m., Montgomery said.

The heat index was at about 100 degrees on Tuesday, he said.

Graham has been charged with felony child abuse and animal cruelty.