Dominion Energy is selling its three gas utilities for a total of $9.4 billion plus the assumption by the buyers of some $4.6 billion of debt.

The buyer is Enbridge Inc., a Calgary, Alberta, pipeline company.

The three utilities Dominion is selling serve about 3 million customers in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

Dominion will use the proceeds to reduce its own debt, in addition to the transfer of the $4.6 billion of gas utilities’ debt to Enbridge.

The sale marks a major step in Dominion’s ongoing business review, said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy chair, president, and chief executive officer.

That review is meant to focus Dominion’s efforts to enhance its value to stockholders, employees and customers.

The sale of the gas utilities “further highlights Dominion Energy's premier state-regulated, electric utilities,” Blue said.

“Data center expansion, bolstered by artificial intelligence (AI), along with electrification, and general economic activity are driving the most significant demand growth in our company's history and shows no signs of abating,” he said.

That will mean the company needs to make significant capital investments in its electric utility operations, he said.

Blue said Dominion’s business review is looking at the best ways to fund that capital investment, given the impact of the $350 million a year rate reduction provided by this year’s Virginia regulatory reform and the potential for an extended period of high interest rates.

The sale of the gas utilities along with the sale earlier this summer of Dominion’s 50% limited partnership interest in the Cove Point liqueified natural gas terminal in Calvert County, Md., a deal that netted it $3.5 billion, are important steps on a strategy that aims to minimize the company’s need to sell more shares, he said.

"As one of the largest and most experienced operators of energy infrastructure assets in North America, Enbridge will be an outstanding steward of these businesses," Blue said.

"Specifically, as part of the agreements, Enbridge has agreed to provide significant protections for existing employees, honor existing union commitments, and maintain local operating leadership," he said.

