A federal judge in Fairfax County ruled to dismiss a class-action lawsuit brought against the Virginia Department of Education and the Fairfax County school division under federal disability law.

The plaintiffs in the case had alleged active involvement of the state department of education in denying students with disabilities access to educational services that are guaranteed to them under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The law, passed in 1975, ensures that students with disabilities receive a free and appropriate public education.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff did not deny the plaintiffs’ claims, but rather dismissed the case on procedural grounds. He found that none of the plaintiffs had standing to sue.

But the judge’s order does not prevent different plaintiffs from pursuing the claims at issue in the lawsuit.

The judge ruled that the Chaplick family was unable to sustain their claims because they failed to exhaust Virginia’s administrative procedures when trying to obtain educational services that they claimed were appropriate for their son. The judge wrote that he does not see how the procedural issues with the suit at hand would apply to plaintiffs who had exhausted the administrative procedures.

“Thus, while this case must be dismissed, a future case may fare differently,” Nachmanoff wrote in his opinion filed this week.

The Virginia Department of Education declined to discuss the decision.

The Fairfax County Public Schools division declined to comment on the allegations presented in the lawsuit, but provided a statement: “FCPS appreciates the court’s careful consideration of the arguments presented and agrees with the dismissal of the lawsuit. FCPS remains committed to working with parents to provide students with disabilities an education that meets their needs.”

The class-action suit filed in Fairfax County in September asserted that in recent decades hearing officers rarely sided with parents who challenge school plans for how to educate their children.

Plaintiffs Trevor Chaplick and Vivian Chaplick, the parents of a current Fairfax County Public Schools student, said the school district rejected the idea that the student needed to leave the division. Identified as “D.C.” in the suit, the Chaplicks' son “has faced significant challenges in his life including Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder-Primarily Hyperactive-Impulsive Type, Tourette’s Syndrome, Encephalopathy, Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety and Disturbance of Conduct, and an Intellectual Disability of an undetermined severity,” according to the suit.

The Chaplicks went ahead with a due-process hearing despite receiving a warning from a school system social worker that “they should not bother [with the case] because they ‘would lose' ” according to the suit.

In January, the Chaplicks broadened the scope of their case to allege active involvement of the state education department in denying students with disabilities access to educational services that are guaranteed to them under federal law.

The amended lawsuit alleged that school divisions and the state education department encouraged the falsification of students’ grades, illegally withheld information from parents, failed to properly investigate denials of appropriate education services to students and failed to create and update Individual Education Plans (IEPs) in accordance with federal law.