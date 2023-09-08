Wendy Little says she has been fighting for over a year to get Chesterfield County Public Schools to approve an Individualized Education Program – or IEP – for her 15-year-old son with autism, while facing constant pushback from school staff.

The school system has proposed cutting needed services to his education, placing him at the wrong school and reducing service hours with a special education teacher without so much as a conversation, Little said. The disagreement over this IEP document resulted in Little’s son, Eryn, being unenrolled for the entire 2022 school year with nowhere else to go.

“Going a whole year without education, he’s become extremely reclusive,” Little said. “I can barely get him to leave the house for anything and there’s been a lot of psychological damage in addition to educational damage.”

Parents and advocates have faulted Virginia's system of teaching special education for years - through multiple governors' administrations - asserting that when parents buck local school divisions' plans for their children's education, parents rarely prevail. Parents' concerns have sparked civil suits, federal scrutiny and a 2020 state watchdog agency's report that found the state education department does not adequately meet the needs of students with disabilities.

At a June meeting of the Virginia State Board of Education, board member Bill Hansen called the special education system “fundamentally broken.”

Chesterfield County Public Schools did not respond to questions for this story. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons, who assumed the post in April, was not available for an interview at the time of publication and the state Department of Education declined to comment.

Little is one of many Virginia parents who say they have had trouble meeting the educational needs of their special needs children in public schools.

In Northern Virginia, a group of parents filed a federal complaint against Fairfax County Public Schools and the VDOE alleging that the state oversees a “systemically defective” system designed to “obstruct, delay and ultimately prevent” families with disabled children from getting educational rights guaranteed by law.

That complaint challenged the state over its implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. IDEA puts two responsibilities on public schools. Children with disabilities are entitled to a free appropriate public education and the children should receive that education in traditional classrooms as much as possible, in the least restrictive environment.

That Fairfax suit challenged the state over the implementation of IDEA, asserting that hearing officers rarely side with parents who challenge school plans for how to educate their children. (A judge dismissed the suit on procedural grounds without hearing arguments on the substance.)

If parents call into question services offered for their child, they can file a complaint and go before a judge. The due-process hearing is where the families and the school systems present their sides in a formal legal setting.

Data the plaintiffs acquired in that suit found that between 2010 and 2021 due-process hearing officers rarely sided in favor of parents. Only 25 of 1,391 cases, 1.8%, went in favor of parents.

A separate complaint filed by a consortium of Virginia parents alleges that the Virginia Department of Education discriminated against students with special needs.

Part of that complaint was picked up by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, which is investigating whether the state education department's guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic led to school divisions denying appropriate educational services to students with disabilities.

During the pandemic, then-U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said local school districts were still required to serve students with disabilities, even though schools were largely shut down. But the Virginia Department of Education's guidance to school divisions said they should “acknowledge service delivery limitations” and make “reasonable efforts” to follow a student’s Individual Education Program after schools reopened.

School divisions across the state said some services for students with disabilities would be “functionally unavailable” due to the restrictions caused by school closures.

The investigation, opened in June, does not imply that the Office for Civil Rights has made a determination on the merits of the complaint.

Michigan is the only other state that the U.S. Department of Education is investigating regarding whether during the pandemic it denied disabled students the services to which they are entitled to under federal law. The Office for Civil Rights had investigated Indiana, but dropped the case in 2021 saying there was no proof.

In March, the U.S. Department of Education threatened to withhold funding for Virginia's special education programs unless it came into compliance, saying that the commonwealth’s education department was out of compliance for a number of years.

Two years behind

Eryn Little lives with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Emotional Disability and Physical Health Impairment. Little said her son’s disabilities are not visually apparent outside of a slight lack of eye contact. She said his conditions, however, render him prone to lashing out verbally or occasional meltdowns when he is triggered by small stimulus in his environment.

She’s spoken at school board and board of supervisors meetings, trying to call attention to her son’s situation. Little says she feels forgotten and overlooked when it comes to getting her son an effective Individualized Education Program.

An IEP is a federal document enforced by states. It serves as a blueprint for a special needs student’s education, itemizing things like goals for the upcoming year and added supports that the student needs, such as physical therapy or social skills training. Parents and schools meet annually to develop and sign off on those documents.

Little says the most significant breakdown in her conversations with the Chesterfield school division was that the IEP team continually refused to add an aide to her son’s list of needs. The nature of his compounding disabilities means that he needs assistance with daily hygienic activities – necessitating an aide every single day.

Meetings to have the IEP corrected became heated and confrontational. Little said the school system continually advocated against her son’s needs.

“You basically have to be an attorney instead of a ... parent advocating for your disabled child. If you can’t cite federal or state code, they’re not going to give you what you want and make any excuse not to do it,” Little said. “A parent is supposed to navigate the system easily for your child to have what they need.”

Documents obtained by The Times-Dispatch show that Little was first notified that her son’s bus transportation had been canceled a day before schools opened to students. He was also barred from being enrolled due to disagreements over his documents. The school system previously agreed to transport and enroll Eryn Little while conversations about his IEP continued.

The Virginia Department of Education found on three occasions that Chesterfield's public schools had violated special education laws related to Eryn Little’s IEP. The state said Chesterfield schools was in violation of IDEA and failed to provide a free and appropriate education. The state ordered Chesterfield to work with the Little family to reach a compromise on an Individualized Education Program as part of remedying the situation.

As of this story's publication, Little says the Chesterfield school division has not yet approved an IEP that meets her son's needs.

Further challenges in Chesterfield

A second Chesterfield family said it had similar problems getting their child’s IEP approved by the county’s school division.

Allyson Korb said her son’s special education supports were drastically reduced when they moved to the county from Denver two years ago. Her son, Hendryx Korb, 9, has a neurodevelopmental delay, meaning he can learn in a typical classroom setting with the help of specific supports. He needs more time to process instructions, the accompaniment of an aide and some therapies.

Immediately upon his entering the school system, Korb said, her son’s physical therapy and psychological services for behavior control were removed from his IEP. The help of an aide was still included.

“We thought that if we could focus our efforts on the aide ... that as long as the aide did what they were supposed to do, then I feel like it’s worth keeping him in school,” Korb said.

Korb said her son’s aide kept being pulled away from him without warning to go teach in separated special education classrooms. As a stopgap, she volunteered to substitute teach at her son’s school during the height of the pandemic when teacher shortages were hitting schools statewide.

“They kept trying to pull the aide so I became a substitute. I’m very invested in my child’s education and I empathize with what teachers have to go through,” Korb said. “But at the end of the day you’re supposed to be serving my child and you’re not, so let me help as much as I can.”

Then in the spring of 2023, Korb said, the school completely removed an aide from her son’s IEP.

Korb and her husband have chosen to remove their son from Chesterfield schools entirely and finance his education on their own by hiring tutors and support staff.

Faulting the state

Cheryl Poe is the executive director of Advocating 4 Kids, a nonprofit specializing in advocacy for special education. She helped file the complaint that was picked up, in part, by the Office for Civil Rights. Poe says she has also worked with countless families with special needs children in the state.

“Within the system it is structurally screwed up at the state level,” Poe said. “There is no incentive for local superintendents to fully implement IDEA as it should be implemented. VDOE lacks leadership, monitoring what our [IEP teams] are doing to children even when attorneys reach out to them, advocates reach out to them, parents reach out to them.”

“I wholly believe when districts are doing well it’s because someone in leadership has empathy for children,” Poe said. “They’re willing to buck how the system traditionally does stuff in order to ensure the needs of the student are more important.”

The state Department of Education is operating under its third leader since the pandemic began, when James Lane was the state superintendent. He left with the governorship transition. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who began his tenure in January 2022, appointed Jillian Balow to the post. She suddenly resigned just 14 months into her tenure after the state education department came under fire for several high-profile errors. Youngkin then appointed Coons, who had served as chief academic officer of the Tennessee Department of Education.

According to the 2020 report by the Virginia legislature's state watchdog agency, after its researchers reviewed a sample of about 100 complaints, the report concluded the state Department of Education does not ensure that problems are resolved or that noncompliance is corrected.

When parents file complaints alleging that a school has failed to provide appropriate services, the corrections that are required by federal law happen, the report said. Instead, the VDOE usually instructs the district to hold another IEP meeting with the parent, the report found.

As of December 2022, the state Department of Education had completed all of the 27 JLARC recommendations.

“I would really like to just figure out if there's a way that we can come up with a better design, a better framework, a better system,” Hansen, the member of the State Board of Education, said in June. “... That's really where I would like to focus, is how do we fundamentally look at a system that is more student-focused, more parent-focused, less … protecting the system.”

What education looks like for special needs students

Special education expert Pete Wright first started representing children with special needs as a lawyer in 1978. He says that over the decades he has represented countless Virginia parents in legal proceedings involving their children’s education. Now retired, he continues teaching law classes to professionals around the country.

Wright grew up with dyslexia and says he saw firsthand how effectively a proper focus on specific areas of education could impact a student with special needs.

Having been essentially abandoned by the Washington D.C. public school system in the 1950s, reading two levels below his grade, he says his parents hired a private tutor who focused on teaching to his disability. Within a year he was reading on grade level.

Wright said that helping students with the essential skill of reading drastically increases their agency, productivity and keeps them from having behavioral issues.

“When parents were consulting with me and I could see that the school was getting ready to say there was a behavior problem or a disorder, but they had low reading scores and a decent IQ, I knew if we got them reading, within a year’s time, the behavior stuff would fall by the wayside,” Wright said. “It always did, always.”

Special education students come with a variety of abilities. Some can expect to graduate from college and go into a career. Others might set their sights on a retail or laundromat job where they can participate in society.

Teaching social and emotional learning becomes critical for those with severe intellectual disabilities to get them ready for life after school, Wright said.

Virginia isn’t alone in troubles with special education standards, he added. Though within the state, special education standards can vary from system to system, school to school or even teacher to teacher.

“In teaching specific skills, [educators should] be able to understand that you have to teach one way to one kid and maybe quite a different way to another kid" he said, "because the learning method for one is not the same as the learning method for another."

