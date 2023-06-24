Nearly all children are cognitively capable of reading on grade level when they’re exposed to evidence-based literacy curriculum and instruction, neuroscientists have shown. The question is whether their teachers are equipped to teach them how to read.

Several teacher preparation programs at Virginia’s institutions of higher education fail to educate aspiring teachers on the core components of reading instruction, according to a new report from the National Council on Teacher Quality, a research and policy nonprofit.

The review studied the five core components of scientifically based reading instruction — phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension, which the council says are based on more than 50 years of scientific research.

Some of the state’s programs, including some at Liberty University and Old Dominion University, teach none of the five core components of reading instruction, according to the report.

The Virginia Department of Education does not keep data on what programs K-12 teachers graduated from, so it is impossible to analyze the effect of different teacher preparation programs on student outcomes in Virginia.

Virginia’s children are struggling to read. The problem was only exacerbated when state officials kept schools closed for two years during the pandemic. Only about one-third of Virginia students are proficient in reading by fourth grade, according to the results of a national assessment released last year.

Teacher training programs at Liberty, Old Dominion, Averett University and George Mason University all failed the NCTQ analysis. Researchers described the programs as not adequately teaching the science of reading.

Old Dominion University said in a statement that it considers the council’s assessment “inappropriate and superficial.” It said the report is based on information for a small portion of courses.

“The Darden College of Education addresses the science of reading in all teacher preparation programs. This report does not accurately depict the College’s commitment to offering robust training to all aspiring teachers, and especially to reading specialists,” ODU said in the statement. “Our programs build on the critical skills of phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension to first teach children how to read and later to incorporate reading into language arts and other content areas.”

Averett University also disregarded the council’s findings, and said the ranking was “a simple misunderstanding.” In 2020, the council designated Averett’s education department with an ‘A’ score.

“The exact same data from Averett should have been considered for NCTQ’s most recent report, as the data was consistent from that evaluated in 2020,” said Averett spokeswoman Cassie Williams Jones. “I think you’ll find that our teacher education program not only remains strong and adaptive, but is also excelling in the preparation of the next generation of educators and helping to fill critical workforce needs.”

Some teacher prep programs may soon undergo changes due to provisions of the Virginia Literacy Act, landmark legislation that lawmakers unanimously passed in 2022 and expanded in 2023.

The law requires all of the commonwealth’s teacher preparation programs to require aspiring teachers and reading specialists to complete coursework in and demonstrate a mastery of evidence-based literacy instruction by 2024. ODU said it is already meeting those requirements.

While several of Virginia’s teacher preparation programs received an “F” rating, about 33% received an “A” from the NCTQ.

Exceptionally effective programs include the undergraduate programs at Regent University and James Madison University, as well as the graduate programs at Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and Christopher Newport University.

One new teacher preparation program that was recently approved in Virginia was not included in the study. That’s because the for-profit company offering online teacher training repeatedly denied the NCTQ’s request for data and materials, according to NCTQ President Heather Peske.

Last week, Virginia’s Board of Education approved iteach, the online teacher training program, as an alternate route to teacher licensure.

There is not a large body of data on the effectiveness of iteach, which is offered as an alternate route to licensure in 11 other states.

For alternate route programs in general, research shows a considerable amount of variation in the quality of the programs.

“How individual teacher candidates and teachers are mentored and supported ... may be more important than the institution that is credentialed,” said Dan Goldhaber, a labor economist at the American Institutes for Research, a nonprofit research organization.

Research consistently shows that teacher turnover is higher for teachers from alternative route programs overall, and even more so for fast-track alternate route programs that are less selective — like iteach.

“What we do know is that aspiring teachers need time to acquire the content and skills to be successful,” Peske said. “Many alternative certification programs fast-track teacher candidates into the classroom, which sets them up to leave teaching early or shortly after beginning because they don’t have the knowledge and skills, and they weren’t well-prepared.”

At last week’s state Board of Education meeting, members voted to add several conditions to the state’s partnership with iteach.

School divisions that choose to partner with iteach must comply with the provisions of the Virginia Literacy Act, and divisions, along with iteach, must submit data on effectiveness and quality to the state Department of Education every year.

“It’s really the responsibility of Virginia state education leaders to be vigilant to ensure that iteach and any other program preparing future teachers follows best practices to adequately and well prepare future teachers,” Peske said.

In Texas, where iteach was founded in 2003, more than half of the state’s teachers are now alternatively certified teachers, rather than traditional university-certified teachers. Texas also has one of the most diverse teacher workforces in the U.S.

All students benefit from having teachers of color, research shows, while minority children in particular benefit both academically and emotionally from having teachers who look like them.

In Virginia, about 80% of licensed teachers are white, according to state data, while less than half of all Virginia students are white.

“I don’t think that those are unconnected ideas,” said Goldhaber, referring to Texas having one of the most diverse teacher workforces and having the majority of its teachers certified through alternate routes.

“I don’t think it’s all that useful to think about these programs as they are good or they are bad. I think that there are real trade-offs that sometimes go in different directions connected to this kind of credentialing.”

