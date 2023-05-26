Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Virginia Commonwealth University’s real estate foundation has purchased the BookHolders.com building near its campus for $3.5 million.

The one-story building and its 0.35-acre parcel are the latest acquisition for the university, which earlier this year bought a parcel on Shafer Street.

VCU has not determined a use for the plot yet, Richmond BizSense reported. But the building, at 720 W. Grace St., is on the same block where VCU plans to build a new Honors College.

The sale closed last week. The seller was York Investment Company Trust, according to city records. The York Investment Co. has held the building since 1976, when it was purchased for less than $600,000.

To make room for the Honors College, VCU last summer demolished the old Sally Bell’s Kitchen building. A portion of the building dated to 1876, but it was not considered a historic structure. VCU bought that plot in 2014. Sally Bell’s moved to West Broad Street.

The BookHolders building is across West Grace Street from the current Honors College and across Laurel Street from a Panera and other restaurants.

This year, the city assessed the parcel at $1.2 million.

The purchase comes two months after the university’s real estate foundation got a small two-story building at 310 N. Shafer St. The purchase price was $500,000.

