Preliminary results from annual state accountability tests show that Virginia students’ academic achievement has remained largely stagnant since the previous school year.

The Virginia Department of Education has delayed releasing the test scores, despite its original tentative plans to release the scores on Aug. 17. This will be the first time in at least 19 years that the state education department publishes the results after August.

The Standards of Learning assessments are given in the spring of each school year to measure student achievement for various subjects in grades 3 through 8. The Richmond Public Schools division published the preliminary data online on Wednesday in an agenda for an upcoming School Board meeting, but the school system deleted it shortly after it was posted.

Last year’s test scores, compared to the 2021 results, saw major improvements, but this year’s test scores show relatively little change.

Across all grade levels statewide, there is no change in overall reading and writing scores, a slight dip in history scores, and meager improvement in science and math compared with last year’s results. Student groups that lost the most ground during the COVID-19 pandemic remain behind pre-pandemic pass levels.

Across all grade levels, 73% of Virginia students passed the reading exam, the same rate as last year, according to the preliminary data. Writing results also remained stagnant from 2022 to 2023, with 65% of students statewide passing both years.

Mathematics and science saw slight increases: 3 percentage points and 2 percentage points, respectively, with this year’s mathematics pass rate at 69% and the science pass rate at 67%.

History and social sciences scores fell by 1 percentage point to a 65% pass rate this year.

“After promising growth in SOL results last year, the new SOL results reflect a stalling out, and cannot be an acceptable status quo given how far behind we are from pre-pandemic pass rates,” said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association.

“Too many student groups who faced significant additional barriers to learning during the pandemic, particularly Black, Hispanic, economically disadvantaged, special education, and English learner students, are still far behind pre-pandemic average pass rates on SOL tests. It doesn’t have to be this way. We need leaders brave enough to make the bold investments necessary to resource our classrooms and move Virginia out of the bottom tier of state K-12 spending.”

The VEA criticized the administration for delaying release of the test results.

According to the preliminary results, white students, on average, continued to see the most improvement and are now closest to recovering to pre-pandemic averages. English learners are the furthest away from their pre-pandemic pass rates in three out of the five major test categories.

State Superintendent Lisa Coons said in a newsletter on Aug. 17 that release of the test scores would be postponed because retake data and appeals are still being processed. Those factors are typically already factored into the release timeline.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education, who would not identify themselves, said via email:

“VDOE releases the scores after all school divisions review their respective data to ensure that it is accurate and are given an opportunity to appeal. VDOE has given school divisions until [close of business Friday] to submit any requests for modification, and the Department has received requests for modification as recently as today. Once the appeals process has been completed, the Department will make the data publicly available.”

A May 10 email from Coons to division superintendents shows that the deadline was in July. The original tentative plan was to publish SOL results Aug. 17.

The unidentified VDOE spokesperson did not respond to requests for clarification.

