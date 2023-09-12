Virginia teacher vacancies peak this year

Virginia is facing an unusually large teacher shortage this school year — with about 4,300 teacher vacancies at the start of this school year — which is more than 700 additional vacancies compared to last school year.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a state watchdog agency, released a new report on Tuesday analyzing Virginia's K-12 teacher pipeline.

Data from the report showed the state’s overall teacher vacancy rate was 4.8% at of the start of this school year, up from 3.9% last year and 3.1% in the 2020-2021 school year. Before the pandemic, the vacancy rate had hovered below 1% for years.

The Danville City school division had the highest vacancy rate at 40%, followed by Charles City County at 22%. In the Richmond region, Richmond Public Schools had an 8% vacancy rate at the start of this school year, while Chesterfield County had a 6% vacancy rate, Henrico County had a 5% vacancy rate, and Hanover County had a 1% vacancy rate. Eight of Virginia’s 132 divisions had no vacancies at the start of the school year.

The JLARC report found that barriers to teaching include a Virginia-specific assessment required for licensure, the high cost of traditional pathways to teacher licensure, and Virginia’s clunky teacher licensure application process.

The Virginia Department of Education unsuccessfully attempted to update its licensure system in 2021. The department hired a new vendor earlier this year and now expects to roll out a new system this fall.

Emails from licensure staff at the Virginia Department of Education, which the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained earlier this year showed that there was a backlog of at least six months in processing applications. The Virginia State Board of Education in April approved an emergency regulation to let the state extend 15,500 expiring but renewable teacher licenses for a year, until June 30, 2024. The move was meant to help alleviate a backlog of license applications amid the significant teacher shortage.

The JLARC report found that people applying for teacher licensure believe the requirements are unclear. The process “has continued to be lengthy and frustrating for some applicants …” according to a JLARC presentation on the report.

Another barrier to teacher licensure is the Virginia Communication and Literacy Assessment, a Virginia-specific test that is required in order to obtain full licensure. The JLARC report found that the test is an outdated and unnecessary barrier, and the agency recommended that the state Board of Education either remove the VCLA or replace it with a relevant and nationally recognized test.

While most people historically have used “direct” pathways to become a teacher in Virginia, meaning teacher prep programs at a higher education institution, there are several “indirect” pathways. Some of those alternative pathways include career switcher programs or school division-led programs that allow provisionally licensed teachers to work in classrooms as they complete their studies. In Virginia, a provisional license can be issued to those with a bachelor’s degree and the intent to complete the outstanding training requirements.

46% of school divisions JLARC surveyed reported that provisionally licensed teachers are very poorly or poorly prepared to be teachers, while only 3% reported poor preparation among teachers who attended traditional higher education prep programs.

Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said that the Youngkin administration agrees with the general direction of most of the JLARC recommendations, but criticized the report at a meeting Tuesday morning for failing to "dive deeper" into localized teacher vacancy issues.

“I believe our shared goal is to have a highly effective licensed quality teacher meeting every single classroom,” Guidera said. “We are focused on outcomes in this administration, and every decision and the pathway discussion has to be anchored by what improves student results.”