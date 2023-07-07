Four crashes on Virginia highways resulted in five deaths during the Independence Day holiday period, according to preliminary data from Virginia State Police.

One motorcyclist, two drivers and two passengers died in crashes in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City and Craig counties during Fourth of July travel, which was tracked from 12:01 a.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday.

State police participated in the national Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities. Troopers investigated 377 total traffic crashes statewide and assisted 392 disabled and stranded motorists during the holiday.

“We are in the height of the summer travel season, so traffic safety should be of the utmost importance for all Virginians,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent, in a statement. “Excessive speeding, drivers and passengers failing to buckle up and distracted driving continue to put all at risk traveling on our highways."

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office, 10 people died on highways across the commonwealth during 2022's four-day statistical counting period.

During 2023's two-day period, Virginia troopers arrested 36 drivers on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, also citing 2,051 speeders and 980 reckless drivers.

Troopers issued 254 citations to individuals for not wearing seat belts, and handed out an additional 74 citations for children not being properly secured in vehicles; 124 drivers were cited for violating the state's hands-free law on possessing handheld personal communications devices while driving.

"Our state troopers cannot be everywhere all the time," Settle added. "We need Virginians to put forth the extra effort and comply with speed limits, buckle up and put the phone down. That’s how we save lives on our highways.”

