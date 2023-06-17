IN THE NEWS

Mom of boy who shot teacher in court

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his Newport News elementary school teacher pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge of using marijuana while possessing a firearm.

Deja Taylor, 25, is accused of lying about her marijuana use on a form when she bought the firearm. Her son used the gun in January to shoot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary.

Marijuana is still a controlled substance under U.S. law, which also prohibits users of a controlled substance from possessing a firearm. She faces up to 25 years if convicted.

Taylor faces separate felony child neglect and reckless storage of a firearm at the state level. A trial is scheduled for August.

An attorney for Taylor has said she thought her gun was secured on a high closet shelf.

The school district said Zwerner, who is suing the school system for $40 million, resigned from her position.

FRANCE: Gov. Glenn Youngkin is traveling to France to visit the gravesites of Virginia service members killed during World War II’s D-Day invasion and attend the International Paris Air Show.

“With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders based in Virginia, I look forward to engaging with aerospace leaders at the Paris Air Show and reiterating our commitment to be partners in building a safer, more connected world. Virginia has the capabilities and talented workforce for all aerospace companies to expand and grow,” Youngkin said in a statement.

ODDS AND ENDS

SENTENCE: A Spotsylvania County mother has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after her 4-year-old child died with a large amount of THC in his system. Dorothy Annette Clements, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect. Authorities said Clements called Poison Control on May 6, 2022, and said the child took a bite of a cannabidiol gummy, but that he didn't swallow it. The child died later that day.

OUTAGE: Amazon's cluster of data centers in Northern Virginia were rocked by an outage Tuesday, causing wide-ranging problems across networks. The problem was with cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services and caused some publishers to be unable to operate their sites. The outage lasted about two hours.

BY THE NUMBERS

$22 million

Amount raised by Virginia legislative candidates in just over two months in the run-up to next week's primary election.

$1 billion

Amount increase in Virginia tax collections as fiscal year 2023 nears its June 30 end.

THEY SAID IT ...

"This is truly vulgar language, vulgar pictures, vulgar depictions. We did not and do not take this decision likely. It is very tough.”

— John Axselle III, chairman of the Hanover school board, which voted to ban 17 books from libraries

"There's been a definite uptick in violent crime."

— Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis, pointing to a recent surge in gun crimes in the community

IN THE NEWS

CASE: A wrongful death lawsuit that says a Roanoke County police officer shot an unarmed man who was having a mental breakdown can move forward, a judge ruled.

The lawsuit alleges that Shawn Smith did not pose a threat as he stood at a screen door of his home about 50 feet from Officer Matthew Jennings, who fired two rifle shots from a hiding spot in the dark, on the night of Nov. 26, 2021. U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski in his ruling said: “Under the circumstances alleged, no officer could reasonably believe that deadly force was necessary." Urbanski’s decision allows the case to move forward to the discovery stage.

INVASION: Rest easy. Virginia is the best-equipped state in the nation to handle an alien invasion.

That's according to NJ Casino, which looked at various factors — from population density to number of UFO sightings to defense and public safety personnel — to rank each state.

Virginia topped the list because of the number of caves and caverns (29) and the large military presence, which means "Virginia is well-equipped to defend and protect its territory against extraterrestrial threats and enables a faster response time to an alien invasion, meaning the state can mobilize and deploy troops more quickly."

Nevada ranks at the bottom of the list.