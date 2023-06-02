A million-dollar donation to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee from a day-old LLC looks like an effort to get around the intent of Virginia’s campaign finance law, Democratic legislators say.

They say the donation reveals a loophole in the law that the General Assembly needs to close.

LLCs – limited liability companies – are often used to insulate an entity’s owners from the outside world.

The $1 million donation to the Spirit of Virginia PAC, made May 26, was by an entity called Future of Education LLC, of Austin, Texas.

The LLC, which was not registered with the Texas Secretary of State, Texas Comptroller or the Virginia State Corporation Commission, was incorporated in Delaware on May 25. The only point of contact was a registered agency firm in Dover, Del., which is paid to accept any legal filings involving the LLC.

“It looks like they were trying to hide who they were,” said House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth. “This is an LLC formed the day before and that doesn’t seem to do any other business.”

Unlike most states, Virginia sets no limits on who can give to political committees or how much they give.

Instead the state relies on disclosure of who donors are and what they do for a living, so that the public can see and so voters can get a sense of whether politician has conflicts of interest or is being improperly influenced.

“This is a loophole in Virginia’s law, already so lax, that we want to close,” Scott said.

Sen. Lionel Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, chairman of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee, said he thinks better disclosure of LLC donations is needed.

He said the General Assembly needs to address the dark money in politics and will introduce legislation to do that if he is re-elected.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch was able to confirm that the donation came from a Texas education reformer named Mackenzie Price through the street address for Future of Education given with the Spirit of Virginia’s report to the Virginia Department of Elections.

That address was listed in Travis County, Texas, tax records as belonging to a couple named Andrew and Mackenzie Price.

Times-Dispatch research found that Mackenzie Price was active in education reform efforts in Austin.

When the newspaper asked the PAC if the couple had in fact made the donation, a spokesman confirmed that Mackenzie Price made the contribution because of her interest in the education initiations Youngkin has been urging.

Price is co-Founder of ALPHA School, a private institution that uses adaptive software and what it describes as unique motivational strategies to let students work at the pace and in manner that works best for them.

The school says its students spend no more than two hours a day on Common Core curriculum, an initiative used in 41 states - but not Virginia - to set goals and standards for English language and mathematics. It says afternoons are given over to student projects to enhance life skills.

Price's donation was the second $1 million contribution to Youngkin's PAC.

The PAC received a $1 million contribution in April from billionaire Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, an electronic trading system for stocks, bonds, options and futures.

Peterffy, who lives in Palm Beach, Fla., had been a backer of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid, but said that he was putting that support “on hold” out of concern about DeSantis’ stands on abortion and books in school libraries.

That donation sparked a new round of pundit and anonymous source predictions that Youngkin would bid for the GOP presidential nomination, although he has repeatedly said he is focused on his Virginia agenda, including passing a budget with his proposed tax cuts and securing Republican control of both chambers of the state legislature.

State Department of Elections reports of large - $10,000 or more - contributions show that in addition to Price's $1 million donation through the LLC to Youngkin's PAC, Sprit of Virginia received nearly $400,000 from other LLCs this year.

The biggest of those other LLC donations, for $100,000 came from a Charlottesville firm described on the PAC's filing as an asset management firm.

The only information publicly available about the firm from its SCC filing is the name of the Charlottesville attorney designated to accept any legal filings or judgments involving the firm.