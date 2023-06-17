An auditor from Virginia State University and a nonprofit director from Petersburg are running for the Democratic nomination in the 82nd House District, which includes Petersburg and much of the surrounding area. Both are young, first-time candidates from humble backgrounds.

The winner of Tuesday's primary between Kimberly Pope Adams and Victor McKenzie Jr. will face Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, who has served one term in the old 63rd District.

The new 82nd District is competitive and diverse. It includes the heavily Democratic Petersburg and the majority-Republican portions of Dinwiddie and Prince George counties. The district also includes a competitive rural section of Surry County.

In 2021, the district's voters narrowly chose Gov. Glenn Youngkin over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe by a vote of 51% to 49%.

It's also a racially mixed district, comprising 46% Black residents and 45% white residents.

Adams wants to address the community's affordable housing problem and guarantee paid sick leave for employees. She has raised nearly $100,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

McKenzie, a nonprofit director, seeks better funded public schools and higher wages for teachers. He has raised more than $187,000.

Adams

Adams, who turns 40 next week, described herself as a "home-grown candidate," born in Hopewell, educated in Virginia and now a resident of Dinwiddie. A lifetime of seeing the community's highs and lows prepared her to run, she said.

With degrees from Virginia Tech and Liberty University, Adams has been an accountant and auditor for more than 15 years. Adams previously worked at Virginia State University for 10 years before she spent four years as a senior internal auditor for the Virginia Department of Treasury. Last year she returned to VSU, as its assistant director of financial compliance and operations.

Her experience lies in analyzing a budget and determining how to streamline a group's business practices.

"We need more accountants and auditors in the General Assembly," she said, noting how the Virginia Department of Education committed a math error that cost schools $200 million in funding.

Affordable housing is a top priority, she said. Too often, Dinwiddie residents live in campgrounds or in mobile homes because they want the closest thing they can find to a single-family homes. First, the community needs to admit there's a housing problem, she said. Then developers need incentives to build.

Adams also wants a law guaranteeing employees paid sick leave. A parent shouldn't have to choose between earning a full paycheck and staying home to care for a sick child, she said.

By the time Adams was 7 years old, she would spend her after-school hours at home alone. She would watch cartoons, eat a microwaved meal and wait for her mom.

"I know what it's like to have to stay home alone, and it wasn't because it was my mother's first option," she said.

Adams is a single mom to a teenage boy, and she said it's important for elected officials to resemble the people they serve and live the same experiences. "I've never seen anyone like me in the General Assembly," she said. "We need more working moms in the General Assembly."

Adams said she has been endorsed by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.

McKenzie

McKenzie, 30, grew up in a public housing complex in Queens, New York. His childhood was shaped by the Boys and Girls Club and other mentors, leading him to now choose a life dedicated to uplifting communities like his.

McKenzie worked nearly three years at a nonprofit called the Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton, which taught kids how to grow crops in an urban garden and parents how to shop for healthier foods. It gave lessons on saving money, budgeting and how to connect with financial services. The group aimed to plug whatever hole the community needed filled.

Now, McKenzie leads the Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia. The nonprofit, which has a staff of 12 employees, advocates at the General Assembly on policy, trains recovering addicts to become peer mentors and runs recovery groups.

Holding drug dealers accountable is important, McKenzie said. But he did not support a bill favored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if the buyer died. The bill was flawed, McKenzie said, because users often share their drugs, and he said people who are addicted should not be treated the same as dealers who are not addicted. The legislature did not pass the measure.

His previous experience in drug rehabilitation includes serving on the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, the Medical Care Advisory Committee for the Department of Medical Assistance Services and serving on the state's Addiction and Recovery Council.

Improving schools is a priority. To have better schools, the state must pay teachers more, staff schools with employees who can support student issues such as mental health and substance abuse and modernize buildings and technology, he said.

"We ask so much of our teachers," he said.

McKenzie called the formula for funding schools "flawed," saying it needs work so that some schools are better funded.

McKenzie moved to Virginia at age 14 and graduated from Old Dominion University. He now lives in Petersburg.

McKenzie said he has endorsements from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Richmond, and Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield.