This is the Richmond Times-Dispatch's home for continuing live coverage of Tuesday's 2023 primary elections.

Updates from staff writers and editors will be posted throughout the day, so stay tuned.

6:00 a.m.: The polls have opened! Each precinct will remain open until everyone who is in line by 7 p.m. has had a chance to vote.

If you need to find your polling place, the Virginia Department of Elections has a voter information lookup tool that uses a voter's name, date of birth, Social Security number and locality of residence to show the proper voting location.

In the City of Richmond, residents who vote at the following polling places are NOT eligible to vote Tuesday because there are no applicable primary races:

Precinct 404 (Jahnke Road Baptist Church)

(Jahnke Road Baptist Church) Precinct 412 (Lucille M. Brown Middle School)

(Lucille M. Brown Middle School) Precinct 509 (George Wythe High School)

(George Wythe High School) Precinct 810 (Celebration Church and Outreach Ministry)

(Celebration Church and Outreach Ministry) Precinct 812 (Branch's Baptist Church)

(Branch's Baptist Church) Precinct 814 (T.C. Boushall Middle School)

(T.C. Boushall Middle School) Precinct 902 (Cardinal Elementary School)

(Cardinal Elementary School) Precinct 903 (J.L. Francis Elementary School)

(J.L. Francis Elementary School) Precinct 908 (Miles Jones Elementary School)

(Miles Jones Elementary School) Precinct 909 (Elizabeth Redd Elementary School)

(Elizabeth Redd Elementary School) Precinct 910 (G.H. Reid Elementary School)

(G.H. Reid Elementary School) Precinct 911 (Southside Regional Park Community Building)

5:00 a.m.: Welcome to Election Day. Polls will open in an hour, and while the spotlight will be on several high-profile primaries in state legislative races that could swing control of the General Assembly come November, there are also candidates vying for their respective parties' nominations for local offices like county supervisor or Commonwealth's Attorney.

Two districts in Hanover County have Republican primary contests, including Mechanicsville, where current board chair W. Canova Peterson IV faces off against challenger Ryan Hudson.

Henrico County also has two districts with Board of Supervisors primaries. The Tuckahoe district, in the western part of the county, is the only local race with both Republican and Democratic primaries after longtime supervisor Pat O'Bannon announced her retirement in February.

And in Chesterfield, incumbent Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport faces a Democratic primary challenge from Thomas McKenna.

More on the local races from Times-Dispatch staff reporter Sean Jones: A guide to voting in Richmond-area local elections