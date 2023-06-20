Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville has won the Democratic nomination in Senate District 11, fending off a tough challenge from Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville.
Deeds, who served in the House of Delegates from 1992 to 2001, has represented Charlottesville as a senator since December 2001. He was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2009.
Hudson, a professor of public policy at the University of Virginia, is the first woman to represent Charlottesville in the state legislature.
The state Supreme Court imposed new legislative boundaries in late 2021, pairing dozens of incumbents in the same districts. That led to a wave of retirements. Six of the seven most senior Democrats in the Senate chose not to seek re-election, leaving Deeds as one of the most senior Democrats left in the chamber.
Deeds lived in Bath County, closer to West Virginia’s border, before the state Supreme Court reconfigured the state’s legislative districts. In 2021, he moved to Charlottesville to run for this seat.
The district encompasses the Democratic strongholds of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, plus Nelson and Amherst counties and part of Louisa County.
