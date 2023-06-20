Former Sen. Glen Sturtevant looks to have pulled off the upset Tuesday, knocking off Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, in a tight three-way Chesterfield Senate GOP primary.

The primary pitted a Trump-supporting state senator who is the only Republican who is not in the Senate GOP caucus against a former one-term senator with key backing from members of the GOP establishment and Tina Ramirez, who had a fat war chest from a failed nomination contest for Congress.

The district, which comprises the western half of Chesterfield County, plus the city of Colonial Heights, is very Republican — voting 57% for Glenn Youngkin in his 2021 election as governor.

Sturtevant, a lawyer, served one term in the Senate from 2016 to 2020, losing to Democrat Ghazala Hashmi in 2019. He was a member of the Richmond School Board from 2012 until his election to the state Senate.

Chase is currently not a member of the Senate Republican Caucus. She was censured by the Senate in 2021 for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct,” including a lack of civility and making false and misleading statements.

In 2021, she sought the GOP nomination for governor that went to Youngkin.

Ramirez, a former congressional hopeful, founded an organization that "addresses the root causes of religious conflict and works to defend the rights of the oppressed" in countries around the world.