Former Sen. Glen Sturtevant looks to have pulled off the upset Tuesday, knocking off Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, in a tight three-way Chesterfield Senate GOP primary.
The primary pitted a Trump-supporting state senator who is the only Republican who is not in the Senate GOP caucus against a former one-term senator with key backing from members of the GOP establishment and Tina Ramirez, who had a fat war chest from a failed nomination contest for Congress.
The district, which comprises the western half of Chesterfield County, plus the city of Colonial Heights, is very Republican — voting 57% for Glenn Youngkin in his 2021 election as governor.
People are also reading…
Sturtevant, a lawyer, served one term in the Senate from 2016 to 2020, losing to Democrat Ghazala Hashmi in 2019. He was a member of the Richmond School Board from 2012 until his election to the state Senate.
Chase is currently not a member of the Senate Republican Caucus. She was censured by the Senate in 2021 for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct,” including a lack of civility and making false and misleading statements.
In 2021, she sought the GOP nomination for governor that went to Youngkin.
Ramirez, a former congressional hopeful, founded an organization that "addresses the root causes of religious conflict and works to defend the rights of the oppressed" in countries around the world.
More Election Night coverage here.
Profiles: Meet the candidates in Virginia's June 20 primary election
This is a collection of stories about races in Virginia's primary elections on June 20.
The June 20 Democratic contest has attracted national attention a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
State Sens, Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Lionell Spruill Sr., D- Chesapeake, prominent lawmakers in Hampton Roads, are the only two Senate incumbents facing off in a June 20 primary.
Republicans Graven Craig, Del. Buddy Fowler and Philip Strother face off in a June 20 primary. The winner will compete against Democrat Rachel Levy.
Rae Cousins, Ann-Frances Lambert and Richard Walker will vie for the party's nomination on June 20.
The June 20 primary pits the only Republican who’s not in the Senate GOP caucus against a former one-term senator and a candidate with a fat war chest from a failed nomination contest for Congress.
The district, which has a slight GOP lean, likely will be a battleground in the fall.
Clean Virginia gives big to a Democratic primary opponent of Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Henrico, a Dominion Energy skeptic.