Former Del. Lashrecse Aird toppled Sen. Joe Morrissey Tuesday night in a Petersburg-area Democratic Senate primary that turned largely on the issue of abortion.

The former delegate, who lost her House seat to Republican Kim Taylor in the 2021 elections, had galvanized supporters by emphasizing abortion rights and holding rallies in which she proclaimed "Roe not Joe."

Morrissey, a Catholic, has noted that he personally opposes abortion but has also said he also opposes attempts to restrict access to the procedure.

The 13th District is based in Henrico and Prince George counties and the city of Petersburg.

Morrissey, a former Richmond commonwealth's attorney, is a disbarred lawyer who plays a prominent role on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In his campaign he focused on his substantial legislative record, especially bills he sponsored to reform the criminal justice system and his ongoing effort to allow Petersburg to host a casino resort, while blocking a second public referendum on a proposed casino in South Richmond.

However, he struggled to overcome a wide gap in fundraising, endorsements of Aird by establishment Democrats and his own turbulent personal life, which has repeatedly spilled into public view.

Morrissey was elected to the Senate seat in 2019 after knocking off Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg in a primary.

He lost a bid for mayor of Richmond in 2016. Last December Jennifer McClellan, then a state senator, easily beat Morrissey to win the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 4th District following the death of Rep. Donald McEachin.