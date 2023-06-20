Sen. Lamont Bagby on Tuesday fended off a challenge from pastor Katie Gooch to win the Democratic Senate nomination in a Richmond-based district where the nomination is likely tantamout to victory in November.

Bagby topped progressive candidate Gooch in the new 14th Senate District that lies mostly in Richmond, rather than Henrico County.

Bagby served on the Henrico County School Board and won three terms in the House before taking his Senate seat in early April. But he, like other senators across the state, had to introduce himself to a new set of voters in seeking the newly configured Senate seat.

The death of former U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th in November set off a cascade of special elections.

First, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan won a special election to complete McEachin's unexpired term. Then Bagby won a special election for McClellan's House seat, before running again in the newly configured Senate district.

Redistricting opened opportunities for political newcomers such as Gooch, an established community activist and pastor in Richmond who hoped a wave of retirements — and potential electoral defeats of legislative veterans — would allow progressive legislators to push for major changes in an institution that traditionally has rewarded seniority.