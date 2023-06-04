A lawyer, an entrepreneur and a member of the school board are running for the Republican nomination for an open House of Delegates seat in western Chesterfield County: Mark Earley Jr., Yan Gleyzer and Ryan Harter.

The newly drawn 73rd District in western Chesterfield County is part suburban, part rural. Its residents are mostly white, and they overwhelmingly chose Republican Glenn Youngkin in the 2021 gubernatorial election.

The winner of the June 20 primary faces Democrat Herb Walke in November.

All three Republicans are "pro-life," want lower taxes and defend gun rights. Earley, a lawyer, and Harter, a member of the Chesterfield County School Board, said school choice is a significant issue. Gleyzer, an entrepreneur, wants term limits for lawmakers and to cut red tape for small businesses.

Earley leads the fundraising effort, having raised more than $80,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Gleyzer has raised about $68,000 and Harter $33,000.

Under the old map, western Chesterfield was split among four districts and represented by Dels. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield; Dawn Adams, D-Richmond; Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie and Lee Ware, R-Powhatan.

Robinson and Adams aren't seeking re-election. Taylor is running in a district that no longer includes Chesterfield. Ware is running in a district that includes a piece of northern Chesterfield, plus three other counties.

Earley

Earley, 36, is the son of former Attorney General Mark Earley Sr. He was a clerk in federal court and a member of then-Gov. Bob McDonnell's administration. Now he's a lawyer for the Earley Legal Group, a family-run general practice that includes his father and brother, Justin.

He ran for the House of Delegates in 2021, losing to Adams.

Expanding educational opportunities for students is important to Earley. Public education "shouldn't be one size fits all," he said, noting that COVID showed education can be conducted differently for different students.

Earley supports lab schools and education savings accounts, which allow families to decide how to spend their state-allocated education funds.

"There's a lot of potential in kids that can be unlocked if we had a more flexible approach," he said.

He also supports empowering parents to be involved in their kids' education. Parents, teachers and administrators should have a cooperative — not adverse — relationship, he said. Chesterfield residents want to get politics out of the classroom and for kids to be kids.

Earley, who says he is "100% pro-life," isn't committed to any particular number of weeks at which most abortions would become illegal. He said he supports "anything that moves us in the direction of upholding the sanctity and dignity of life."

While working for McDonnell, Earley worked to prepare inmates in prison for their release. Getting nonviolent offenders ready to return to their homes and jobs helps prevent a revolving door in prisons, he said.

Earley and his wife, Mary Alice, are foster parents. They've fostered six children, ranging from infants to young kids. And they have two children of their own, Jay, 3, and Abraham, 7, who was fostered by the Earleys before they adopted him.

Gleyzer

As a child, Gleyzer immigrated to the United States from Eastern Europe with a family that had little money. He washed dishes, worked in construction and later started his own businesses. He owned 14 Cricket Wireless and Boost Mobile cellphone stores, which he has since sold. For a period of time he sold bamboo pillows on Amazon, which he said were a hot seller.

Gleyzer, 34, now owns VGI Brands, which manufactures and distributes smokeless tobacco products, such as nicotine pouches and vape products. Based in Colonial Heights, it employs about 40 people.

He took a volunteer job as the head of a trade association, the Virginia Smoke Free Association, which took him to the Capitol. There he saw what he called a "broken system" and career politicians often controlled by lobbyists who have become disconnected from voters.

Too many legislators "have never run a business, and they think they know how to impose regulations and taxes on businesses," he said.

Big corporations that are friendly with politicians receive tax breaks, while small businesses are overtaxed and overregulated, he said. Often permit and licensing fees don't generate enough revenue to justify the number of government employees who must process them, he said. And then the cost of those fees is passed on to the consumer.

That's why Gleyzer supports a limit of three or four terms for delegates and three terms for senators. Currently, delegates can serve unlimited two-year terms, and senators can serve as many four-year terms as they can win.

Locally, Gleyzer said he wants to extend the Powhite Parkway to the Magnolia Green golf course area – or farther if possible. Western Chesterfield needs more roads, schools and hospitals before it can take on new subdivisions, he said.

A "pro-life" candidate, Gleyzer said he's not committed to a particular number of weeks at which most abortions should be illegal. He said it shouldn't be so low that women seek unsafe, illegal abortion. Pregnant women and mothers need more support, such as more maternity leave and lower health care costs, he said.

Harter

In addition to serving on the Chesterfield School Board, Harter, 41, is a former teacher, the owner of an insurance business and a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Harter supports taking state education funds and giving them directly to families, allowing the family to decide how the money is spent. In Chesterfield, about 45% of the cost of a student's education is funded by the state, Harter said. The other 55% is mostly paid for by the county, with a small percentage coming from the federal government. How much education funding a county receives depends on its wealth.

The state could take that money — about $5,000 per student in Chesterfield — and give it directly to the family, which could choose to spend it at a public school or private school, he said.

The county receives that money only for students who are enrolled. The school district doesn't get it for county residents who are homeschooled or attend private school. So taking the money and the student out of the public school system doesn't hurt the district financially, Harter said. Some Chesterfield schools are overcrowded and need trailers to fit everyone.

Large school systems sometimes become inefficient and don't meet the needs of every student, he said. "It's about doing what we can to make sure every child gets a world-class education."

Harter joined the Air Force out of high school and was sent to Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2010 near the height of the war. His unit was fired upon and targeted by suicide bombers.

"We were getting rocketed a lot," Harter said. "It was pretty hot."

A technical sergeant, he led base defense operations for a group of 25 members of the armed services.

Later, he taught middle school civics and economics in Prince George and Chesterfield counties for four years.

He left teaching to start an insurance business with his wife, Megan, and to run for the Chesterfield School Board, where he was elected in 2019. His term ends in December, and he's not running for re-election.

Harter said he supports making most abortions illegal after sometime between 12 to 16 weeks of pregnancy.