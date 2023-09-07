The House and Senate on Wednesday approved and sent to Gov. Glenn Youngkin a package of revisions to the state's two-year budget.
Here are five key takeaways on what's in the budget.
5 things to know about what's in Virginia's state budget
NATURAL RESOURCES
PAY RAISES
TAX RELIEF
MENTAL HEALTH
In a congressional district that’s been represented by veterans in both political parties in recent years, Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-2nd, is getting a Democratic challenge from a fellow Navy veteran.
From the Archives: The Virginia state Capitol building