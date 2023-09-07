Editor's note: To mark the 9/11 anniversary, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked members of the staff who were here that day what they remember. Andrew Cain is state politics editor.

It was a beautiful Tuesday morning. It literally came out of the clear blue sky.

Seven months into my tenure at The Times-Dispatch I worked nights on the copy desk and had Tuesdays and Wednesdays off, so Sept. 11, 2001 was to have been an off day.

I was sitting in our home, then in Northside Richmond, sipping a cup of coffee and turned on the “Today” show, where the anchors initially seemed befuddled by what appeared to be some kind of explosion or aviation accident at the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York. Seventeen minutes after the first crash, United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower, providing shocking clarity that this was an attack.

As the horror unfolded on TV, our home phone began to ring with calls - from my dad, my wife Susan, my brothers.

My twin brother, Paul, worked in the Rosslyn section of Arlington County at the Freedom Forum, formerly the Gannett Foundation. He told of looking out his office window and seeing a ball of orange flame at the Pentagon. His bosses quickly told everyone to go home because their office was in the flight path to National Airport and no one knew what was coming next.

Newsroom mobilizes

By the time I reached The Times-Dispatch newsroom, reporters, photographers, page designers and line editors - led by Managing Editor Louise Seals and executive editor Bill Millsaps - were far along in producing the paper’s first Extra since World War II – a 10-page section headlined ACTS OF WAR.

"Tappy" August, president and general manager of The Times-Dispatch, gave the go ahead for the Extra about 11 a.m., according to a brief recap the paper ran the next day. A former colleague remembers Louise, standing at an easel, rallying the newsroom and planning which stories would go where.

Amid the shock and sorrow, the staff mobilized - aided by our colleagues in Media General's Washington bureau - fanning out to cover the trauma, the response and the security precautions from the state Capitol to the Pentagon. Photographer Bruce Parker, caught in a Northern Virginia traffic jam, abandoned his car and walked several miles in order to take images of the burning Pentagon.

By 2:50 p.m. the presses were running, printing 50,000 copies of the Extra.

People from throughout the company then pitched in to help colleagues in circulation. Divvying up maps and routes, they drove bundles of the special edition throughout the region, where The Times-Dispatch was sold at 2,000 stores and standalone racks.

(There was no extra when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 because The Richmond News Leader published on an afternoon cycle and The Times-Dispatch would publish the following morning.)

My main task on Sept. 11 was to work with copy desk colleagues, reading stories for the next day's paper, headlined AMERICA'S DARKEST DAY, with 16 pages of coverage on the tragedy.

Loss of a classmate

Sometime in the next day or two word filtered through from friends back in Arlington County that the attack had hit close to home. One of our high school classmates was among the slain.

I wasn’t a close friend of David Charlebois, but he was known in the Class of 1980 at Arlington's Yorktown High as one of the good guys – quiet, friendly, whip smart, with a sly sense of humor.

David had always wanted to be a pilot. His photo in our school yearbook showed him smiling at the camera while sitting at the controls of an airliner. David graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida and worked as a corporate pilot before landing jobs with commercial airlines.

As a young reporter in Arlington I followed David’s progress through his proud dad, Roland Charlebois, known to all as “Charlie.” A former lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, Charlie spent some of his later years working in the clerk’s office of the Arlington courthouse.

On Sept. 11, David was first officer on American Airlines Flight 77, which was headed from Dulles to Los Angeles. Five terrorists took the plane and crashed it into the Pentagon, killing the 53 passengers and six crew members on board and 125 people on the ground. David was 39 years old.

My brother, Paul, and I joined a number of high school classmates in attending a memorial funeral Mass for David at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, a glorious sanctuary in Washington.

Along with pilots and flight attendants and David's many friends, D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams showed up to pay his respects, much as Mayor Rudy Giuliani did in New York for dozens who had died in the line of duty. This was early days, when public officials in both parties helped soothe a shaken and wounded nation. On Capitol Hill, members of Congress stood side-by-side and sang "God Bless America."

Sadly, Sept. 11 would not be Virginia’s last experience with collective shock and grief. In April 2007 the newsroom produced another extra, headlined MASSACRE AT TECH.