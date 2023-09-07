Editor's note: To mark the 9/11 anniversary, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked members of the staff who were here that day what they remember. Michael Martz is a state government reporter.

I was running late for a guest appearance at a journalism class at Virginia Commonwealth University, but I needn’t have rushed. The class was at a standstill, watching a televised drama unfold, punctuated by a second jet flying into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The black smoke billowed from the already stricken North Tower, but it was now clear to everyone in the room that this was no accident.

I don’t remember what was said, but I decided I should hustle back to the Times-Dispatch newsroom.

I arrived to a similar scene there, with my colleagues watching in shock. But there was something missing.

“What happened to the towers?” I asked, realizing that all I could see was smoke.

Metro Editor Andy Taylor replied succinctly, “They’re gone.”

That’s when I really got what had happened in New York and what was happening in Arlington County, where the Pentagon was burning from a terrorist-hijacked jet that had swooped over Arlington National Cemetery and plowed into the southwestern wall of the famous octagon. We heard rumors of a fourth plane headed toward Washington, only to crash into a Pennsylvania field when passengers fought back.

From that day, my work as a journalist took a sharp turn, focusing on homeland security and terrorism instead of immigration and mental health. I helped to identify Virginians who had died. Six months later, I reconstructed the events of that day in a “tick tock” story that began with then-Gov. Jim Gilmore watching the television as he knotted his tie and realized the country was under attack.

My beat soon included planning and funding for homeland security initiatives in Virginia. I began covering Virginia’s vulnerability to bioterrorism after letters containing anthrax were first mailed a week after the 9/11 attacks to several media outlets and the offices of two U.S. senators, infecting 11 people, including two Virginia postal workers, and killing five.

It was a time of fear, but also intense focus as a journalist. I wrote about the backlash against American Muslims, including Amina Wadud, a tenured professor of Islamic studies at VCU who had been taken off a plane in Pittsburgh six months after the attack because she hadn’t been properly screened. She was wearing a black hijab, or head scarf.

Over the years, I have written many stories on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, including one two years ago on the 20th anniversary about James “Ros” Poplar, a former U.S. Navy captain and Shenandoah Valley resident who was at the Pentagon that day, but not in his old office in the Navy Command Center where 27 colleagues died in the attack.

But nothing compares to a story that I began in the days after the attack, as we identified Virginians who had died.

I began to learn more about Anna Strudwick Williams Allison, a Richmond native who lived in Boston and was flying to Los Angeles in the plane that struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. I learned that she had come from a distinguished Virginia family. She was a computer software consultant, but played the cello, loved to cook, garden and birdwatch. She was, I wrote, “a savvy businesswoman with an artist's soul and a passion for life.”

I got to know her family, especially her mother, Ann Preston, who lived nearby in Henrico County. She would give me the lead of my story, about talking to Anna before her flight and seeing the appalling spectacle unfold on her television. A neighbor called and asked if she knew what had happened.

"Yes, I know what's happened,” Preston replied. “I just lost my daughter."

I worked for a year to convince the family to allow us to publish the story. I had gained their trust enough to tell me about Anna, but they valued their privacy and shunned public attention at a perilous time in the country’s history.

Ultimately, they agreed, and The Times-Dispatch published the story on the front page three days before the first anniversary of the attacks.

Preston called to thank me for “the gift” that she said I had given them by who Anna really was and what the world had lost.

It remains the proudest moment of my journalism career. I always will remember Anna and her family, and the gift they gave to me.